It took Francisco Lindor one game to get back into the NL MVP conversation
By Scott Rogust
The National League Championship Series began on Sunday night, with the New York Mets on the road, taking on the World Series favorites in the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was a matchup between two of the top contenders in Shohei Ohtani and Francisco Lindor. Game 1 didn't go as expected for the Mets, as they were shut out by the Dodgers, who tied a record with the 1966 Baltimore Orioles with most consecutive scoreless innings in a postseason.
On Monday afternoon, the Mets had their best chance yet to even up the series. The Dodgers' starting rotation is shorthanded, and manager Dave Roberts announced they would be going with a bullpen game. Lindor made sure early that fans realized why he should be getting serious consideration in the MVP voting.
Lindor wasted no time in Game 2, as he hit a solo home run to right field to put the Mets up 1-0.
Francisco Lindor showcases MVP impact early in NLCS Game 2
Lindor not only put the Mets up early, but also ended the Dodgers pitching staff's scoreless innings streak.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Mets had two runners on base, with Lindor stepping up to the plate. However, Dodgers relief pitcher Landon Knack intentionally walked Lindor to load the bases. So, instead of pitching to Lindor, Knack ane the Dodgers decided that they would have a better chance with the bases.
Mets third baseman Mark Vientos took that decision personally, as he clobbered a grand slam to right center field to put the team up 6-0.
Lindor has shown late this season why he would be the NL MVP any other year, whether it was his go-ahead home run in a double header against the Atlanta Braves to clinch a playoff spot, or his NLDS Game 4-winning grand slam to eliminate the Philadelphia Phillies and clinch a spot in the NLCS.
This postseason (at the time immediately after the intentional walk), Lindor recorded a .250 batting average, a .390 on-base percentage, a .531 slugging percentage, two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored, and eight hits in 32 at-bats.
The thing is, Ohtani made history in his first season with the Dodgers, becoming the first player to ever record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in MLB history. Once that feat was accomplished, it feels like a lock that he will win the NL MVP award.
But throughout this postseason, and on Monday afternoon, Lindor showed why he is an MVP for the Mets. Especially to the Dodgers in Game 2.