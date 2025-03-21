It took Jimmy Butler a month with Warriors to do something Andrew Wiggins never has

Jimmy Butler hasn’t wasted any time making an impact with the Golden State Warriors. The team is 16-2 with him on the court and has climbed back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff scene — currently in sixth place. Jimmy Buckets has brought new life to a squad that had been floundering, struggling to keep their heads above water.

Jimmy Butler III earns #1 with his 2nd triple-double as a Warrior ⚔️



His stamp on GSW is being made 💪



16 PTS 🏀 11 REB 🏀 12 AST 🏀 57.2 FPTs pic.twitter.com/qwZg2kYIme — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 21, 2025

On Thursday night, Butler posted a triple-double in a win over the Toronto Raptors. This is his second one since joining the team. If it wasn’t already clear, the Warriors made the right decision to swap Butler for Andrew Wiggins. While Wiggins is averaging more points with Miami thus far than Butler in Golden State, Jimmy’s impact on the culture just hits differently.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy

Butler brings an extra dimension to the Warriors on both ends

What the Warriors have now in Butler is a second closer capable of leading in big moments. Some will point to Butler “flaming out” in the NBA Finals a couple of years ago against the Denver Nuggets. But when you look at the run required to make those Finals in the first place, what Butler helped the Heat accomplish is undeniable.

Butler has already accomplished in a few weeks what Wiggins never did in almost five years with the Warriors. Wiggins has one triple-double in his career and it came before he arrived in the Bay Area. On the surface, Butler and Wiggins’ games have similarities — but their approach to the game is where they part ways. Jimmy has that dog in him just like his new teammate Draymond Green, while Wiggins is certainly more laid back and less fiery. That fire is doing the Warriors good right now.