It took one half for Caitlin Clark to make even more WNBA history

Caitlin Clark set the bar pretty high for herself over a stellar rookie year with the Indiana Fever in 2024. Really, that's underselling it: It would be easier to list the WNBA records that the former Iowa star didn't break last season, from the rookie single-season scoring record to the single-game assist record to the record for most points by a point guard in a season. She was thrust into the role of savior on a rebuilding team in a way that very few rookies have before, and she didn't just survive — she thrived.

So, naturally, it took Clark exactly one half of Indiana's season-opener to find yet another record to break. And this one came on the end of the court no one was expecting: In the first two quarters of the Fever's game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday afternoon, Clark recorded three blocks, not only tying her career high but setting a record for the most blocks in an season opener by a point guard in WNBA history.

A bit specific? Sure; this probably won't make the Hall of Fame plaque when Clark's career is said and done. But it's still impressive that she's already finding more WNBA history to make. And, more importantly as far as the Fever are concerned, it's impressive that she appears to have used this past offseason to shore up the few remaining weaknesses in her game.

Caitlin Clark makes more WNBA history in Fever season-opener

Clark has already more than proven that she can be the fulcrum of an elite WNBA offense. Her half-court range and preternatural passing instincts but defense into crisis without even having to run an action, and she embraced the physicality of the pro game more and more as her rookie season went on.

Defensively, however, was another question. Clark isn't the biggest or strongest or most explosive athlete, and given the burden she has to bear on offense, she understandably got picked on a little bit as an on-ball defender — especially in Indiana's playoff loss last season. Granted, block totals are a pretty crude metric here, but the fact that Clark is digging in more and isn't as easily bullied is a great sign when it comes to the Fever's ability to contend in 2025.

Of course, Clark is always going to make her money with the ball in her hands. But she has to become at least passable at the point of attack for Indiana to win big; if game one is any indication, she's making real strides.