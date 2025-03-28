It took the Dodgers one game to prove the MLB season might already be over

Just over a week ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a perfect 2-0 record, sweeping the Chicago Cubs in their Tokyo Series matchup. The short two-game series showcased the Dodgers’ pitching dominance with the talents of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on full display.

But as you can imagine, there is much more to like about this Dodgers’ team than just their top two starters. During the offseason, Dodgers’ upper management worked tirelessly to check the boxes on an ambitious check list — we imagine it looks similar to the below:

Build the strongest rotation in baseball: Check

Construct lights out bullpen: Check

Improve upon the MLB’s top offense: Check

Laugh maniacally: In progress

A rotation featuring Yamamoto, Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow (and Shohei Ohtani when well enough to pitch) is definitely a reason to dread facing the Dodgers. But as one of the game’s best pitchers just found out, the bigger problem to tackle might be the offense.

The Dodgers give Tarik Skubal a sample of what a championship offense is capable of

Last season, Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal won a pitching triple crown, the most coveted achievement a pitcher could accomplish, enroute to winning his first Cy Young award. This season, his first start didn’t go as planned, but perhaps that is a direct result of facing the Dodgers to start the year.

The damage began in the second inning on Opening Day. After surviving the top four in the Dodgers’ lineup without surrendering a run, Tommy Edman demonstrated the depth of that batting order and swatted a solo home run. While one run isn’t such a big deal, this was only a fraction of the damage that was coming.

The fifth inning started with a groundout off the bat of Miguel Rojas. Skubal then gave up a single to Andy Pages who would be erased after Ohtani grounded into a force out. A walk issued to Mookie Betts set runners on first and second with two outs. About as soon as Betts stepped foot on first base, Teoscar Hernandez jumped on the first pitch he saw and sent it into the bleachers for a three-run blast.

Skubal left having given up four runs on six hits and a walk while only recording two strikeouts over a span of five innings.

The Dodgers would go on to win 5-4, but not without a solo home run from Ohtani to seal the win, backing Blake Snell who tossed five innings of two-run ball. Los Angeles is now 3-0 to start the season.