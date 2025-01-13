It turns out A.J. Brown's sideline reading was exactly what the Eagles needed
By Austen Bundy
The Philadelphia Eagles rolled to a 22-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown only caught one pass for 10 yards but he still went viral online for something he did during the game.
Brown was caught by the FOX cameras sitting on the Eagles' bench reading a book. Of course, internet detectives did their best work and figured out what was so enthralling to the sixth-year veteran.
It turns out, Brown was reading Inner Excellence by author Jim Murray. The motivational and inspirational manuscript is something he's apparently been reading in-between drives.
A.J. Brown reveals book passage that helps him focus on the sideline
Brown told reporters in the locker room post-game "I like to read" and that Murray's book has been helping him reach his potential.
"Y'all just caught me that time, I'm doing it every drive," Brown said of his in-game reading habits. "It's something how I re-focus."
Underdog Fantasy's Jesse Palmer revealed in a post on X which specific passage Brown reads while on the bench. The page was filled with highlights and underlines by Brown, focusing on paragraphs reminding him to "have a clear mind and clear conscious."
"I always go back to it," Brown continued. "No matter what happens, like in game, I'm just going to stay free and play free."
The in-game reading breaks seem to have been helping Brown this season, racking up 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns on just 67 receptions. While not a career year, the motivational reminders must've been necessary after Brown revealed some frustrations last month with his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, over not seeing the ball as often as he'd like.
The passage could also provide motivation for the Eagles as a whole, especially as they try to make it back to the Super Bowl. Despite the offense lacking, the Eagles defense stepped up and helped lead the team to the win over the Packers in the Wild Card Round.
Brown will have more opportunities to break out his favorite book in the Divisional Round as Philadelphia awaits its next opponent. We wonder if other teams will pick up the book.