Italy vs. Belgium: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Two of the best international teams in soccer face off this week in the Nations League. Italy takes on Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Italy's perfect start
The Italians have had a perfect start to their Nations League campaign with two wins from two. Luciano Spalletti's side beat France 3-1 before defeating Israel 2-1.
Davide Frattesi scored in both games — the Inter Milan midfielder is becoming a key player for his country.
No Kevin De Bruyne for Belgium
Unfortunately, there will be no Kevin De Bruyne for this fixture as he asked to not be included as he is managing his game time.
De Bruyne - who is Belgium's captain - has been vocal about players being involved in too many games. However, Belgium still have a lot of firepower in their attack which includes Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku.
Team news and predicted lineups
Italy's roster includes five players who are on Premier League teams. The rest are from Italian clubs, except for their captain, Gianluigi Donnarumma, who plays for French side Paris Saint-Germain.
Italy predicted lineup: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Frattesi, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco, Pellegrini, Retegui
De Bruyne will be a huge miss for Domenico Tedesco's side.
Belgium predicted lineup: Casteels, Faes, Debast, Theate, Castagne, Tielemans, Mangala, Lukebakio, Doku, Trossard, Openda
Historical context and prediction
Italy defeated Belgium 2-1 in the third-place playoff of the Nations League back in 2021. The goal that turned out to be the winner was a penalty from Domenico Berardi.
Belgium will find this fixture difficult without their talisman De Bruyne. Therefore, Italy - who also has a home advantage - should win the match 2-0.
How to watch Italy vs. Belgium
Italy will take on Belgium at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10. The match will be televised on ViX.