It's time for the Dodgers to pull the plug on this talented prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers have as much talent as any team in the league, if not significantly more. But they've still found a way to struggle tremendously with depth this season and it has nothing to do with their true depth and everything to do with an incredible number of injuries in their starting pitching rotation.

Tyler Glasnow is the most recent victim to the Dodgers' injury plague, hitting the injured list with a shoulder injury. He joins pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell who are currently unavailable for the Dodgers. This has opened the window for prospects like Justin Wrobleski and Bobby Miller to get a crack at the big leagues despite the Dodgers having as much pitching depth as anybody.

It seems like it's Miller's last chance to prove himself with the Dodgers before he's cast away as an afterthought. Given his most recent outing with the team, it's likely time for the Dodgers to move on from him.

It's finally time for the Dodgers to move on from Bobby Miller

Miller was a solid pitcher for the Dodgers a few years ago, but he's struggled since. Last season, he posted an ERA north of 8.00 in 13 starts. The righty allowed 69 hits, 17 home runs and 30 walks in 56 innings for the Dodgers despite pitching only 56 innings. He held an ERA+ of 46 with a WHIP near 2.00. These are unplayable numbers. The Dodgers couldn't afford to keep pitching him.

Following some more development over the offseason, Miller was given another chance to pitch for the Dodgers following Los Angeles' plethora of injuries. In his one start this season, he allowed two home runs and six earned runs in three innings pitched, good for an 18.00 ERA. That brings his career ERA to 5.45 and his career WAR to -0.3.

The Dodgers shouldn't keep bouncing him from Triple-A to the big leagues. Instead, they need to trade him and utilize the depth in their organization to fill the holes left by the injured starters.

The one positive in this situation is Miller's trade value. Despite his struggles, he's still young and talented. He could be the centerpiece of a deal that secures a star like Nolan Arenado or Luis Robert Jr. for Los Angeles.