J.J. McCarthy era won’t come without immediate expectations for Vikings
When the Minnesota Vikings moved up to draft Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy last April, many expected him to sit and wait behind Sam Darnold —who signed a one-year deal with the team — until either Darnold started playing poorly or after his contract ended after the 2024 season.
Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus shortly after his first preseason game and became the first quarterback selected in the first round to miss his entire rookie season due to injury. The Vikings were left with no choice but to ride with Darnold as a starter. Luckily, Darnold and the Vikings shocked the world, overachieving in all aspects on the way to a 14-3 record.
However, with free agency looming, Darnold's stock took a massive hit in the last two games as he played poorly against the Detroit Lions when the NFC North crown was on the line, and again in the NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, when he was sacked 9 times.
McCarthy will have some serious competition around the division
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings would like to bring Darnold back and are thinking of using a transition tag, which allows the player to negotiate with other teams. If other teams makes an offer, the Vikings would have the right to match it. If they decline, Darnold would head to that team and the team would not owe the Vikings any compensation.
The Vikings find themselves in a dilemma now. The injury really hurt McCarthy's development. If Darnold does leave, then McCarthy won't have the luxury of learning from a veteran. But after coming off a 14-3 season, the expectations will be high, especially when looking at the NFC North landscape.
The Detroit Lions have lost both coordinators, as Aaron Glenn took the New York Jets head coaching job and Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears head coaching job. They also lost a slew of assistants. Can they recover from losing to Washington in the divisional playoffs at home after a 15-2 season?
Speaking of Ben Johnson, his hiring has energized the Chicago Bears fanbase. However, since this is his first time being a head coach, there will be some growing pains. Time and patience will be required to implement his system if the Bears want to become a serious contender.
While the Green Bay Packers will remain a strong contender, Jordan Love did not have a great season, and the team needs to acquire both the No. 1 receiver and pass rusher this off-season to take the next step.
If Chicago, Detroit and Green Bay all struggle next season, the Vikings can make a case as a legitimate contenders in the NFC North, and maybe the NFC at large. They already have a true No. 1 receiver in Justin Jefferson who McCarthy can rely on. Plus, their defense has thrived under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. With Kevin O'Connell signing a contract extension, there's some assurance that McCarthy will have a stady staff with him during his development.
Many Vikings fans have been waiting for their own franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton. If they give McCarthy the patience and support, they might get their wish in 2025.