Ja'Marr Chase's agent is counting the money after historic outing vs. Ravens
By Lior Lampert
Yesterday's price is not today's, which the Cincinnati Bengals are learning the hard way with Ja'Marr Chase. After grueling, well-chronicled contract extension talks dating back to the offseason ultimately stalled, the star wide receiver has only increased his value in 2024.
As we've become accustomed to seeing, Chase is in the midst of a monster campaign. Yet somehow, he's elevated his game this season, leading the NFL in receptions (66), yards (981) and touchdowns (10) entering the Week 10 Sunday slate. His outstanding performance has virtually put the Bengals at his mercy when the two sides eventually revisit negotiations.
Chase continues to make his case for the Bengals to reward him with a massive payday. His latest absurd outing against the Baltimore Ravens in primetime was Exhibit A. He's simplifying things for Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow, and the standout wideout's agent appreciates him greatly.
Ja'Marr Chase's agent is counting the money after historic outing vs. Ravens
"He keeps making my job easier," Chase's representative, Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports Management, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Amid her client's historically bonkers performance versus the Ravens, she acknowledged that he's doing the heavy lifting in their pursuit of a new deal.
Naturally, discussions become more pleasant for all parties involved when the investment proves worthwhile. Chase has surely done that and then some. So, their bargaining with the Bengals may be more of a conversation when the time comes, given what's transpired this year.
Chase caught 11 passes for a whopping 264 yards and three touchdowns in the Bengals' 35-34 Thursday Night Football to the Ravens. The yardage total ranks 19th on the all-time single-game receiving list. Notably, the 24-year-old also holds the No. 16 spot, so this gaudy stat line wasn't even a career-high for him.
After seeing several pass-catchers break the bank this past offseason, Chase will look to do the same. He'll presumably look to fetch as much money as college teammate Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings or the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb. The league's two highest-paid players at the position make $35 and $34 million annually, respectively.