Ja'Marr Chase's Super Bowl wish pours even more gasoline on Bengals-Chiefs rivalry
By Jack Posey
Ja'Marr Chase is set for a contract extension this offseason that will set the bar for how franchise wide receivers are paid in the future. His Cincinnati Bengals started slow in 2024 but picked up steam at the end of the season, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the year 9-8 behind an MVP-like season from Joe Burrow and a historic campaign from Chase. But Cincy was ultimately eliminated from playoff contention when the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs (well, more accurately, the Chiefs' backups) in Week 18.
Chase's 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns gave him a first-team All-Pro nod and a chance to travel to Orlando for the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his four-year career. But despite all that individual success, it's clear that the way his team's season ended is still on the star wideout's mind weeks later.
Ja'Marr Chase hopes the Eagles rout the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX
Chase played coy when asked about hwhat he'd be looking for in a contract extension. But he was far more blunt when asked about his thoughts on next week's Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. "Everyone knows I'm not a [Chiefs] fan, so, I'm hoping Saquon rushes for 200 [yards] this game," Chase said. "Y'know, so, I think overall it'll be a great game, just because each side has great players."
"There we go, we know Ja'Marr is picking the Eagles," Chase added with a laugh.
The Chiefs and the Bengals have played six times in the last four years, with both sides winning three games. And every one of those six has been decided by one score, with five out of the six decided by three points or less.
Some have speculated that, in addition to giving their starters an extra week of rest after already securing the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the SEC playoffs, Kansas City was also motivated to throw their Week 18 matchup in Denver to put the Broncos into the bracket at the expense of the red-hot Bengals. Whether there's truth to that or not, one thing's for sure: When the Chiefs and Bengals meet again, there will be extra motivation in addition to all the things that have been said in the past.