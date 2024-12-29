Ja’Marr Chase sends loud-and-clear message to Bengals about Tee Higgins
By Quinn Everts
"Pay that man."
That the message Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase delivered to reporters, the team's front office and the world at large about teammate Tee Higgins while Higgins was talking to the media after Cincinnati's win on Saturday.
Higgins had a career day on Saturday in the Bengals win against Denver, catching 11 passes for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winner in OT. He is playing on a franchise tag this season, and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, where he'll draw interest from pretty much everyone in the league.
He's the No. 2 option in Cincy behind Ja'Marr Chase, but that's not because Higgins doesn't have No. 1 receiver talent — it's just because Ja'Marr Chase is perhaps the best wide receiver in the NFL. The Bengals have more of a 1A and 1B receiver dynamic.
Higgins keeps Bengals playoff hopes alive
It feels like the Bengals have been up against the wall all season long, but will somehow enter Week 18 still alive in the AFC playoff chase. Tee Higgins has a lot to do with that. He's been sensational since returning from injury, and his chemistry with Joe Burrow continues to grow.
That certainly sounds like a guy you want to keep around! Cincinnati's front office and Higgins have never been on the same page with contract negotiations, and if there ever was a "prove it" season, Higgins is having one with his performances late in 2024.
The only feasible reason Cincinnati shouldn't re-sign Higgins is because they already have a bona fide WR1 — but even that doesn't make much sense, because the idea of a team implying that it doesn't need a good player at a position because it already has a great player at that position is loony! More good players is better!