Ja'Marr Chase tried to singlehandedly keep Bengals in TNF with outrageous highlight reel performance
By Quinn Everts
Watching Ja'Marr Chase play football? Very fun! Highly recommend if you've never gotten the chance to do it. It wasn't enough to get a win on Thursday Night Football, mostly because Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made some... let's say "questionable" choices like throwing a deep ball on 4th and 2 instead of kicking a field goal — a field goal that theoretically would have won the game, by the way.
But no matter how this game ended, Ja'Marr Chase got a hell of a highlight tape out of it. Cincy's superstar receiver finished with 11 catches, 264 yards and 3 touchdowns, each one somehow more impressive than the one before.
Ja'Marr Chase is a cheat code
Some players look like they're playing a different game than everyone else, and that's what happened on Chase's first touchdown of the night, a play that looked broken but turned into Joe Burrow finding Chase over the middle. The throw was impressive, but once Chase caught the ball... video game mode.
He wasn't done! Not close, actually. Later in the game, with the Bengals down seven, Chase decided to take over once again, somehow one-upping his first touchdown catch with a 70-yard bomb from Joe Burrow, who put the ball in a perfect spot for his star receiver. Chase really enjoyed this one, taking his time before stepping into the end zone. How does he get so open here? Baltimore's secondary isn't great, but... you'd think they would remember to defend this guy. To be fair, we've never tried to defend Ja'Marr Chase, and it's probably really hard.
One more for the road? Why not. A play that would have lived in Bengals lore if the team pulled off this win, Chase leaped for a touchdown to pull the Bengals within one in the final minute of the game. What happened next.... well, it wasn't great, as the Bengals failed to convert a two-point conversion attempt to win the game.
The Bengals lost, but Chase deserves some serious props for one of the most impressive games from a wide receiver all season. He is perhaps the most dynamic player in the NFL when he's on like this.