UPDATE: Ja Morant has returned to the game with a little over nine minutes remaining, and the Grizzlies and Warriors tied at 96. Morant has a clear limp, but will try to power through the rest of this game. He has 18 points in the game as he returns to try and help the Grizz finish off the Warriors on the road.

Ja Morant rolled his right ankle in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies game versus the Golden State Warriors, when he came down on the left foot of Gary Payton II.

Morant was fouled on the shot attempt, stayed in to shoot the free throw, then exited on the next possession. Morant did not go back to the locker room, and is currently being tended to by a Grizzlies trainer on the Grizzlies bench.

Him not heading back to the locker room could be a good sign — or at least a sign that he wants to get back into the game as soon as possible.

please be okay Ja pic.twitter.com/xiNYIkRMne — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) April 16, 2025

Warriors and Grizzlies are locked in a heated battle

Ja Morant getting injured at any time would be horrible, but doing so in a two-point game with the Grizzlies season potentially on the line is about as bad timing as possible.

This is the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game, so even if the Grizzlies lose, their season will not be over — they will play the winner of the Sacramento vs. Dallas game tomorrow night. But a hobbled Morant is the last thing this team can afford with so much on the line.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.