Ja Morant trades controversial finger guns celebration for something even more explosive

Over the past few days, Ja Morant has debuted what appears to be a new celebration — mimicking the act of throwing a grenade, then covering his ears as if bracing for impact. The move, seen multiple times during the Grizzlies' matchup against the Timberwolves, had fans buzzing and critics speculating. But according to Morant, it’s not what people assume.

“Listen, it’s not what you think it is,” Morant told reporters. “I’m taking my words, and I’m throwing them out there. I’m speaking Ja. I’m being Ja. I’m going to take my words, I’m going to throw them out there, and then I’m going to block out the noise in the midst of what’s coming my way back.”

The explanation marks a clear attempt to reframe the narrative, especially following a string of incidents that have kept Morant under a microscope.

The NBA isn’t letting things slide with Ja Morant

The timing of Morant’s new celebration comes just over a week after he received a warning from the league for a finger gun gesture directed at Buddy Hield in a game against the Golden State Warriors. Two days later, he did it again — this time against the Miami Heat — which earned him a $75,000 fine.

It’s not just the gesture that has raised eyebrows. It’s the context.

Morant’s off-court behavior has been well-documented. In 2023, he served both an eight-game and a 25-game suspension related to incidents involving firearms. While he’s made strides to move past those moments, the NBA continues to monitor every move closely — and for good reason.

“It’s just a gesture that WE sometimes use,” said Shaquille O’Neal before the Grizzlies’ game against the Heat. “But, because of his past discrepancies, he should not be doing that. Because my question is — if he didn’t have those two instances, would we be talking about it? The answer is no.”

The double standard is real — But so are the consequences

Morant’s celebration originally debuted against the Charlotte Hornets, and fans immediately began questioning its meaning. While he insists it’s symbolic — more about blocking out negativity than referencing violence — the NBA hasn’t taken it lightly.

And Shaq’s not wrong: plenty of players across the league have done similar celebrations.

LeBron James, Mikal Bridges, and rookie Dalton Knecht have all thrown up finger gun gestures after hitting big shots, yet faced no public backlash. Even Marcus Sasser of the Pistons held back from celebrating a 3-pointer because he feared getting fined.

So yes, there’s a double standard. But also: Morant’s history gives context to everything. Fair or not, the NBA can’t afford to ignore optics — especially when Morant’s every action becomes a headline.

More than just a celebration

What Ja Morant likely doesn’t realize is just how much influence he holds. Viral clips of parents telling their kids not to buy his shoes, reports of Nike second-guessing his long-term status as a signature athlete — these are more than growing pains. These are real-world consequences of a narrative that remains difficult to shake.

Despite a chaotic, injury-riddled season in Memphis, the Grizzlies still look to Morant as their leader. The face of the franchise. The tone-setter. The one who steers the ship.