Jack Jones is not the answer the Green Bay Packers are looking for

The Green Bay Packers are approaching the NFL Draft with a clear need at the cornerback position. The Raiders' decision to part ways with veteran Jack Jones could have GM Brian Gutekunst and his staff looking to scoop up a bargain veteran on the open market.

The Packers did make Nate Hobbs one of their most prominent free agent signings of the offseason but he may be best suited to play his football in the slot. That leaves the outside spot opposite Keisan Nixon as a weak spot in coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense. Green Bay still has Jaire Alexander on the roster but the expectation remains that he will play his football elsewhere in 2025.

That vacancy makes Green Bay an obvious landing spot for Jones. Las Vegas made the decision to release him after failing to find a taker for him on the trade market. Parting ways with the former Patriot will save the Raiders over $3 million against the cap.

The #Raiders are releasing CB Jack Jones, sources say, after Las Vegas attempted to trade him. An intriguing option for a CB-needy team. pic.twitter.com/KciN550fPz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2025

The idea that the Packers would be interested in adding a veteran corner before the draft makes a ton of sense. Doing so would free the franchise up to employ a strategy of selecting the best player available with their premium selections. The defense still needs to add another potential No. 1 edge rusher to their depth chart. Adding a reliable cornerback before the draft would free them up to make that happen in Round 1.

Jack Jones doesn't really solve any problems for the Packers

The problem with signing Jones is that he fails to meet the standards of a reliable NFL starter. The Raiders are no parting ways with him solely due to his salary. They have cut Jones because he was a below-average starter last season. The idea of him is far superior to his actual standard of play.

As evidence, PFF ranked Jones' pass defense as 168th out of 222 qualifying players last year. That's significnatly worse than former seventh round pick Carrington Valentine performed in 2024. He posted a PFF average of 74.4 in pass coverage which ranked him as the 26th best corner in football in that metric.

Of course, it's always possible that Jones could enjoy an uptick in performance. The Raiders struggled mightily last season on all fronts. There's a reason why their higher-ups opted for a total regime change this offseason. Las Vegas was not a comfortable ecosystem where defensive backs could thrive.

The question as to whether or not the Packers should pursue Jones centers around the role they envision him occupying. If they believe he's going to come in and fill Alexander's shoes as a starting outside corner then they are setting themselves up for a massive disappointment.

If, on the other hand, they see Jones as a low-cost veteran who might provide depth in the secondary then he represents a reasonable gamble. It's not as if he will cost a fortune on the open market. Signing him to a lightly guaranteed one-year deal similar to the one Mecole Hardman got would be savvy business by the Packers' front office.

Irrespective of what happens with Jones the Packers must target a cornerback with one of their top draft picks. They do not necessarily need to lock themselves into the idea of spending their first rounder on a cornerback but it is absolutely a position they should consider. Landing a prospect like Jahdae Barron could justify that level of investment.

Superior value might be available in subsequent rounds. Shavon Revel has a lot of untapped potential if his medical records check out. A long, fast prospect like Darien Porter could be appealing for Green Bay's front office in Round 2 or 3.

Jones might be the best cornerback available in free agency at the moment, but that does not mean he should be a priority signing for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The Packers need at cornerback cannot be satisfied with a player who will be lucky to be an average starter next season.

Packers fans need to look elsewhere if they want to see their favorite team fill one of its biggest needs this offseason. Drafting a cornerback is the only way the secondary can be worthy of a title conder in the NFC North.