Jackson Holliday provided best reason yet for Orioles to trade for Dylan Cease
By Austin Owens
Over the last couple of seasons, the Baltimore Orioles have inserted themselves in the conversation of World Series contenders. The combination of young talent and veteran presence has become a recipe for success.
In 2024, the Orioles finished the season with a 91-71 record and was just three games behind the American League East champions, the New York Yankees. As the Orioles look to reclaim the division in 2025, here is a trade they should consider to add a little more consistency to their roster.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Orioles should trade for Dylan Cease
The Orioles offense is more than dangerous. Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson and Tyler O’Neil headline an impressive lineup. Former number one overall pick Jackson Holliday remains a question mark for the O’s.
Last season, Holliday had to spend his time back and forth between the minor leagues and the MLB squad. Although he was very successful down on the farm, Holliday’s talent did not translate to the big league level, proving that baseball is a cruel game and talent doesn’t always equal success.
Holliday sounds confident that he will make major improvements in the 2025 season but that is easier said than done. Seeing how highly rated prospects are never a guaranteed x-factor, the Orioles should look to improve their starting rotation by trading for starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
Charlie Morton is the only major change the Orioles have made to their starting rotation this offseason and their pitching staff could stand to be upgraded. If this team has one weakness, it is on the mound.
Cease has proven success at the big league level with a sub 4.00 ERA over his six seasons. He is one of the most reliable starters in the league, making 30+ starts in four of his six years as a professional along with posting over 200 strikeouts in all of those seasons.
The Padres are on the brink of a rebuild so for the Orioles to acquire Cease they will have to part ways with likely multiple prospects. For most, the asking price may seem too high but with the position the Orioles are in to win now and witnessing first-hand nothing is promised, trading for Cease feels like the best choice for Baltimore.