Jackson Holliday thinks he can be Shohei Ohtani and we don’t doubt him

Jackson Holliday’s journey is all about growth and adjustment as he refines his skills, adapts to higher-level pitching, and works to make his mark in the majors as a key player for the Orioles.

As the son of seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Matt Holliday, Jackson has faced high expectations since entering the Major Leagues. Although regarded as the top prospect in baseball, his challenging rookie season highlighted that his performance at the plate wasn’t where it needed to be, and he quickly identified areas that needed improvement.

Jackson Holliday's adjustments set the stage for a strong comeback

With guidance from hitting coach Cody Asche, Holliday simplified his swing, adopting a more streamlined strategy inspired by Ohtani to improve his consistency at the plate. Holliday strives to build strength, improve his pitch selection, and fine-tune his swing technique and hitting approach.

Before the last season ended, Holliday changed his high leg kick approach to a toe tap, and it produced significant results. In the final series of the regular season against the Minnesota Twins, Holliday posted a 4-for-6 performance with a double, three walks, and just one strikeout in three games.

Holliday's display of potential generated excitement among fans and analysts, pointing to a promising comeback next season. If he can continue this momentum, he’ll prove his doubters wrong.

The doubts about Holliday’s ability to meet expectations as a top prospect stem from his struggles against Major League pitching after his call-up. In 209 plate appearances, he posted a .189 batting average, a .255 on-base percentage, a .311 slugging percentage, an OPS+ of 66, and struck out 69 times.

Jackson Holliday's path to growth and inspiration

When measured against top prospects like Jackson Merrill and Jackson Chourio, Holliday’s numbers showed a clear need for growth. Switching to the toe tap in his swing, Holliday aims to address his most significant issue—strikeouts.

Holliday’s decision to incorporate Ohtani’s swing is a strategic approach, highlighting how icons like Ohtani inspire the next generation of baseball talent.

Ohtani’s groundbreaking impact on the game is a powerful example for Holliday, who now seeks to establish his own identity in Major League Baseball. Additionally, the legacy of his father’s achievements continues to serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for Holliday. Adapting Ohtani's swing technique, Holliday aims to enhance his performance and build a distinctive presence within the Orioles franchise.