Jackson Holliday is too busy recruiting Mike Trout to Phillies to worry about Orioles
Former No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday made his Baltimore Orioles debut last season with decidedly mixed results. He put together a couple impressive stretches, but Holliday's statistical profile — .189/.255/.311 splits with five home runs in 190 ABs — left much to be desired.
That said, the O's aren't panicking. Holliday is 20 years old with a potent swing and plenty of room left to grow. He made meaningful strides down the stretch and looked far more comfortable at the end of the season than he did early in the campaign. That's all that really matters. So long as he's trending in the right direction, Baltimore will still proudly hitch its wagon to the talented middle infielder.
In a recent appearance on BustaJack Golf, Holliday was less focused on the upcoming season in Baltimore than he was on pitching a blockbuster trade. He believes Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout belongs in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform, and the extent to which he believes this might surprise folks.
Orioles' Jackson Holliday campaigns for Mike Trout-Phillies trade
"I think the Phillies would do anything to get him,” Holliday said (h/t Essentially Sports). “I think they would give away their whole farm system ‘cause he’s from Philly, you know. I don’t know why he wouldn’t be open to that."
And you know what? He's right. Trout's loyalty to the Angels has been admirable, but a smidge baffling. Los Angeles has done nothing but fail Trout over the years. His constant injury woes have been a stain on the organization for the past half-decade, but Trout has earned a say in where he plays baseball. If the three-time MVP demanded a trade, of course the Angels would oblige.
His contract is a potential roadblock in trade talks — Trout is due roughly $37.1 million annually through 2030 — but the Phillies should be determined to win at all costs as the World Series window gradually closes on Bryce Harper and this aging core. Trout's durability concerns are exceedingly real, but he's still pound-for-pound one of the best position players in the sport when he's healthy.
Philadelphia in particular needs outfield help. Trout is a five-tool superstar, offering legitimate speed on the base paths and a sharp glove in centerfield, not to mention to his trademark dominance in the batter's box. Even last season, limited to 29 games and 109 ABs with chronic lower-leg injuries, Trout managed 10 home runs and six stolen bases. He produces when he's available.
The Phillies might balk at the contract and the general uncertainty tied to Trout's health status, but the potential to win a World Series with the hometown kid is undeniably tempting. Why is Jackson Holliday opining on the subject? Who knows, but you can't say the kid doesn't know what he's talking about. The concept of Trout in Philadelphia has been percolating for years. It may not be destiny, but it should be.