3 Jaguars who won't be back and where they'll be traded despite Week 7 win
By Mark Powell
The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New England Patriots in the ultimate suck-fest for poor London NFL fans on Sunday morning. Why the NFL chose this game I don't quite understand, unless they hope to build the Jaguars brand in the UK for an eventual move across the pond.
Doug Pederson is a sitting duck, while Jerod Mayo has reportedly lost the Patriots locker room. The Jags paid Trevor Lawrence way too much money, and the Pats are on their second Tom Brady replacement since he left at the turn of the decade. I don't have good news for either of these teams.
Nonetheless, there are talented players on both the Patriots and Jaguars. New England seems more likely to add than subtract, especially if they hope to build around Drake Maye. As for the Jaguars, adding some draft capital would do them some good, as cheap talent mostly comes through the NFL Draft. As I previously mentioned, they backed up the brinks truck for Lawrence this offseason, and must provide him with some help at an affordable price. Good luck with that.
The first step is dealing from their current stockpile, which isn't all that deep.
3. If any team wants Mac Jones, Jaguars should pull the trigger
NFL teams take flyers on former first-round picks all the team. The Jaguars added Mac Jones as their backup for chump change, and while he hasn't done much to increase his value, the number of teams in need of reliable QB play -- or some help behind their reliable quarterback -- is growing by the week. Jones wasn't always bad. Remember, he showed flashes in his first few seasons before Bill Belichick let Matt Patricia ruin that progress.
Is Jones a reliable starting quarterback? I would lean no, but if NFL teams are willing to trade for Trey Lance, surely Jones has earned an opportunity...somewhere. If the Jaguars can net a sixth-round pick in return, that sounds like fair game.
Mac Jones trade partner: Miami Dolphins
2. Christian Kirk remains a popular player in trade circles
It has not been a good season for Christian Kirk so far, as he has under 300 yards receiving in seven games. Despite being one of Lawrence's more reliable targets, Kirk hasn't created consistent separation, and the Jags QB isn't good enough to throw him open. In London, Kirk had just one catch for 24 yards.
The Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in Kirk, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. On paper, that seems like a decent match, as Kirk can provide some much-needed wide receiver depth for an affordable cost. Again, Kirk will not net the Jaguars much more than a Day 3 pick, but that's a better alternative than hanging onto him...just because?
Davante Adams set the wide receiver market with his trade to the New York Jets. If Adams is only worth a conditional third-round selection, that is not great news for Jacksonville and other pretenders as they rid their cupboards of any productive rentals. Kirk has an out after this season, which makes him quite affordable for KC or another contender.
Christian Kirk trade partner: Kansas City Chiefs
1. Travis Etienne is replaceable, as Jaguars proved on Sunday
Trading Trevor Lawrence's college teammate was not in the Jaguars plan this season, but given the Clemson product plays running back and is set to be a free agent in just two years, it makes sense to entertain some offers. On Sunday morning, Etienne did not play, but his replacement Tank Bigsby sure did.
Etienne has a hamstring issue, but when he is healthy he's one of the best all-around backs in the AFC. Bigsby is also productive, and has earned another opportunity with his 26-carry, 118-yard performance on Sunday. Bigsby added two touchdowns, and while he was playing a weak defense in New England, he's worth committing to if you're Jacksonville if only because of the likely value they can get for a healthy Etienne.
Contenders like the Dallas Cowboys, for example, are lacking at the running back position. While everyone but Jerry Jones saw that coming, the Jags can pivot and call Jones about a potential trade. Jones could appease Cowboys fans and take some of the heat off.