Jaden Rashada transfer portal update all but confirms why Georgia didn’t panic
Jaden Rashada has pledged his allegiance to the transfer portal again. He’s become somewhat of a regular transfer portal offender, if you will. If he doesn’t return to Georgia next year, he’ll end up at a third school in as many years.
It’s the very problem that comes with the transfer portal. That said, the one good thing to come from it is because Rashada is utilizing the spring portal window, it means he’s not forcing a decision.
That’s the one thing the transfer portal can offer. Especially at this time of the year, Rashada doesn’t have to rush to a team like he would if he jumped into the portal during the spring window. Using the next few months to truly evaluate what school is best for him is probably the best approach.
For someone with vast transfer portal experience like Rashada, he’s finally found the best way to make the most of it. It’s also why Georgia didn’t panic and make a useless signing before the spring.
Just like Rashada can take his time, so can Georgia to see if Stockton and Puglisi are worth being part of the program long term or if Rashada deserves a shot to lead the Bulldogs.
Georgia’s transfer portal patience means the door is still ajar for a Rashada return to Athens
Georgia might just have the door still open for a Rashada return. Maybe they knew all along he wasn’t going to rush to a new team before the spring. The downside to that is he’s going to miss practice time with the team.
The good thing is, if Smart isn’t satisfied with what he sees from Stockton and Puglisi, he could convince Rashada to come back and entice him with a possible starting spot. Rashada, though, may be looking for a new team after all.
If he is, it was equally smart to wait. If Miami could tell after one half Emory Williams wasn’t the answer, after a few months, there’s certainly some other teams out there considering taking a chance on Rashada.
Though Marcus Freeman hasn’t made an effort to replace Riley Leonard via the transfer portal, he could be intrigued enough by Rashada to give him a shot. Alabama is another suitor that comes to mind.
The Crimson Tide are loaded with quarterbacks, but the trick is finding one that can help you win. They have the No. 2 player in the country in Keelon Russell as a contingency plan if the returning QBs don’t pan out. Rashada could be a veteran option too.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, Rashada and his crew have been in contact with both UCLA and North Carolina. That said, Rashada isn’t rushing to a decision.
Rashada taking his time with this decision is why the portal can be a net positive. It can keep a player from rushing into a bad situation. Rashada taking his time could be the difference in becoming a portal merchant for the wrong reasons.