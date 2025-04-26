Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear in their comments through the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft that they aren't overly eager to attack the worrisome running back issue on the team. For one, they've said publicly that they don't see as big of a problem as fans seem to believe. The Cowboys have also watched most of the top backs in the class come off the board, though they've drafted well in their own right, especially on Day 2.

However, another option to help aid the Cowboys running back room might've just been put before the front office, one they'd absolutely have to consider, thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the aggressive trade up for Travis Hunter in the first round, the Jaguars kicked off Day 3 of the draft early by taking Virginia Tech speedster Bhayshul Tuten. It's a smart pick for Liam Coen's offense as they try to put their fingerprints on this roster and build a contender around Trevor Lawrence. But it's also a pick that might put Travis Etienne, a former first-round pick, on the trade block.

If that's the case, the Cowboys have to be calling about trying to make that deal.

Can Cowboys pull off Travis Etienne trade after Jaguars draft Bhayshul Tuten?

Etienne is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Jaguars and, when on the field, he's shown nice versatility and production. He's amassed 2,691 yards and 18 touchdowns on 637 carries over three seasons and 49 games while also catching 132-of-170 targets for 1,046 yards and another touchdown in his career.

While Jones and the Cowboys might believe they're fine at running back, that's not the case, Newcomers Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders feel like spinning the tires with tired options in the same way they did last year with ill-fated experiments on an Ezekiel Elliott reunion and even Dalvin Cook. Etienne, the Jaguars' first-round pick in 2021, might be the solution to that.

Given that this current Jacksonville regime wasn't the one who drafted Etienne, they could be more willing to part with the former first-round pick. Moreover, with just one year remaining on his deal, the cost wouldn't be prohibitive at all. The Cowboys could conceivably send a late Day 3 pick or a future Day 3 pick and get an immediate running back upgrade so the Jaguars don't lose him for nothing.

Adding Tuten makes that more likely. Etienne and Tank Bigsby are a proverbial lightning and thunder combination but the Virginia Tech running back being the pick on Day 3 gives the Jaguars another jolt of lightning in the equation. Combine that with the contract and Etienne now feels quite expendable for this offense.

Of course, with the Jones family and the Cowboys, if they've dug their heels in on the running back position, they could ignore the possibility. Every fan can agree, however, that they definitely shouldn't. The Jaguars just gave them a golden opportunity to do something meaningful to help the offense and do it cheaply. They have to take advantage of it.