Jaguars draft rumor should have Chiefs drooling at trade opportunity

Admittedly, this is a little harebrained, but hear me out. The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best teams in the NFL, despite getting their clock cleaned in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles. They do not have many holes, but I would argue that running back is chief among them, pun intended. As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have as many holes as they do in their constantly toothless grin.

In Adam Schefter's NFL Draft week notebook for ESPN, he divulged that the Jaguars may not do what is logically sound picking at No. 5. Conventional wisdom suggest that it serves Jacksonville to use the No. 5 overall pick on Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham. He could be the next Warren Sapp for all we know. What if Liam Coen and James Gladstone see it totally differently?

Yes, what if the Jaguars do not take Graham at No. 5? We have to remember that this team lacks star power and Coen favors the offensive side of the ball. Could they be the team that takes Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty off the board, running the Las Vegas Raiders' draft plans picking after them at No. 6? If that is the case, then the Chiefs should try to trade for Travis Etienne immediately.

Jacksonville does not need to acquire more picks, but could move on from Trevor Lawrence's guy.

Kansas City Chiefs to take advantage of Jacksonville Jaguars' draft gaffe

Trading away Lawrence's former Clemson teammate could be bad news for the Jaguars' future. Then again, I am so unbelievably down on Coen as a head coach. I am okay with Gladstone calling the shots in the front office. Over the last few years, Coen has come across to me as an opportunist. I cannot say I am rooting for him to succeed or to learn how to shout DUUUVAL with any confidence.

My opinions on the new Jaguars head coach aside, Kansas City can take advantage of the Jaguars trying to reinvent the wheel when they do not have to. Offense is not their biggest issue. Their defense could not stop a nosebleed, so who cares if Lawrence does not have the gumption to be a star quarterback in this league? Getting him help on the other side of the football is what I would do here.

There is also a chance Jacksonville trades back into the first round in a deal with a familiar trade partner in the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are bereft of picks, whereas the Jaguars are swimming in their EverBank Stadium pool with them like they are floatation devices. Again, a far better run operation in Kansas City can take advantage of a poorly run one like Jacksonville being distracted.

Do I think Etienne will be a better option at running back for them over the massive draft bust that was Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Frankly, anything would be an improvement over him in the backfield for Kansas City. Etienne may not be Jamaal Charles back there for the Chiefs, but I doubt we have seen the best football out of him in the NFL. Then again, maybe draft his brother Trevor Etienne instead?

If Jacksonville does draft Jeanty for some unbeknownst reason, Kansas City might want to trade...