The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime of James Gladstone and Liam Coen shook up the wide receiver room after they traded up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. On Wednesday, the Jaguars shook it up even further with a big roster move.

The Jaguars announced that they have released wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract last year and is now a free agent. There are plenty of teams that Davis can sign with, unlikely on a deal that he got from the Jaguars. One team that should be thanking the Jaguars for letting Davis hit the open market is the New York Giants.

Gabe Davis makes too much sense for the Giants

It's obvious the Giants need wide receiver help, as they didn't do much to address it in the offseason, other than re-sign Darius Slayton to a multi-year deal. While Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed confidence in the wide receiver room, led by Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Slayton, the team could stand to add another option. It would be ideal for the Giants to add more pass-catchers for quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and even Jaxson Dart, especially if they want to compete in the NFC East.

Davis makes sense for the Giants simply because both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll know him from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. Davis entered the league in 2020 as a fourth-round pick out of Central Florida, when Schoen was Buffalo's assistant general manager and Daboll was the team's offensive coordinator. Schoen actually scouted Davis and played a role in the Bills selecting Davis.

Not to mention, Davis is a deep threat that can open things up downfield for Nabers, who has proven to be the superstar the Giants have been missing in the passing game since Odell Beckham Jr.

Davis made a quick impact with Josh Allen passing him the football, catching 70 passes for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 targets. After the 2021 season, Schoen and Daboll departed for the Giants.

This past season, Davis was limited to just 10 games due to a torn meniscus. In that stretch, Davis caught 20-of-42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

As of now, the Giants may not need to pay a premium to sign Davis, considering he is coming off a career-low year in terms of production. However, things could change if there are multiple teams expressing interest. The Giants need some wide receiver reinforcements, and the Jaguars might have given them a gift.