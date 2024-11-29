Jaguars putting Trevor Lawrence's health at risk with latest injury update
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 2-9, the Jacksonville Jaguars have less than a one percent chance of reaching the playoffs this season, according to ESPN analytics. They've been without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for their past two games due to a left shoulder injury. And yet, rather than shutting down their franchise passer amid a lost campaign, the team will supposedly put him in harm's way in Week 13.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lawrence "is expected to play" in the Jaguars' upcoming contest against the Houston Texans. While that would normally be considered positive news, the circumstances of the matter beg to differ.
Excluding Jacksonville's brutal win-loss record, Lawrence won't be playing at 100 percent if his Wednesday media availability is any indication. He was talking to reporters while his hurt shoulder was visibly damaged.
Jaguars putting Trevor Lawrence's health at risk in Week 13 amid lost season
Like Destination Devy's fantasy football injury analyst and doctor of physical therapy Jeff Mueller points out, Lawrence's left clavicle is higher than his right. He prefaces diagnosing the signal-caller with a Grade 3 AC joint separation by sarcastically downplaying the severity of the issue.
Moreover, Mueller believes Lawrence will feel "a ton" of pain if he lands on his left shoulder. With that in mind, the former ponders whether the Jags will limit the latter's "deep shots." Reasonably, Jacksonville can try a quick-hitting passing attack to prevent the 25-year-old from taking sacks.
Lawrence's two greatest football attributes are arguably his availability and arm strength. He only missed one game in his three seasons before this year. But what good is maintaining that clean bill of health if the 2021 No. 1 overall pick is physically comprised? Rather than letting their organizational centerpiece heal properly, the Jags are puzzlingly trotting him out versus the Texans and clipping his wings.
Does the risk outweigh the reward? The answer is undoubtedly no. Especially when factoring in the fact the Jaguars are in contention for the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even a banged-up version of Lawrence gives them a better chance of winning meaningless games down the stretch than backup Mac Jones. Why is Jacksonville doing this to themselves?
Perhaps head coach Doug Pederson's sitting firmly on the hot seat is factoring into Lawrence and the Jags' sense of urgency. Regardless, it's hard to justify the approach.