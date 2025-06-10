Packers roster move clears the way for Caleb Williams to take over the NFC North

The Green Bay Packers have released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. For anyone that followed the relationship between Alexander and the Pack since he was suspended in 2023 for conduct detrimental to the team, the move wasn't a surprise, but now that it's been made official, it brings into sharp relief just how dire the Green Bay's secondary situation is.

Alexander has had trouble staying on the field in recent years thanks to a string of injuries, and he and the Pack couldn't come to terms on a new contract. When healthy, though, he's one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he took particular delight in torturing the Chicago Bears. Now that he's gone, it could allow the Bears to kick open an NFC North door that's been slowly widening all offseason.

The Bears are at the bottom looking up at the Lions, Vikings and Packers, but there are many reasons to believe that not only can they close the gap this year, they could pull off a worst-to-first ascension. The Lions and Vikings are due for some regression after last year's combined 29-5 record, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love didn't take the leap forward that most fans expected last year.

The Lions still have one of the most dynamic rosters in the league, but the brain drain they've suffered in losing both coordinators this offseason is going to hurt. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now the head coach of the Jets, while the Bears stole offensive coordinator Ben Johnson away on a lucrative deal to replace Matt Eberflus. Detroit is also scrambling to deal with the sudden retirement of four-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, a major blow to what was arguably the best offensive line in the league.

The Vikings lost Sam Darnold to the Seahawks, and will instead be going with ostensible rookie JJ McCarthy as their starter. McCarthy missed all of his actual rookie season with a torn meniscus and has yet to take a regular season NFL snap after being drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked wonders with quarterbacks before, Darnold most recently, but can he maintain the standard of a 14-3 team while entrusting his offense to someone so green?

Then there's the Packers, who went 11-6 last year but face a lot of questions. This entire division is a nightmare even for good secondaries. The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs shaking corners and linebackers alike, Sam LaPorta using his size and Jameson Williams taking the top off opposing defenses. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison — enough said. The Bears are looking plenty dangerous too with Johnson designing and calling the plays, and DJ Moore and Rome Odunze getting open for Caleb Williams. They also drafted Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III in the first two rounds and upgraded all three positions on the interior O-line.

The Bears are coming for the NFC North crown

The Bears are the only team in the division that can say with a straight face that it improved. None of the other three can, and in fact each should almost certainly be taking a step back. Will that be enough to win the NFC North for the first time since 2018? The schedule doesn't do them any favors, but from a roster quality standpoint, the Bears are finally taking a backseat to no one.

This offseason has been such a coup for the Bears. With Caleb Williams ready to enter his second year and Ben Johnson there to teach him, the vibes are high and the sky is the limit. This isn't to say that they don't have questions to answer once the games actually kick off. They do, because football games aren't won and lost in March, April and May. As good as the Bears are feeling about themselves, though, the Lions, Vikings and now the Packers have yet to provide an adequate solution to their problems.

The window is now open for the Bears to finally be more than a team that lives on the successes of yesteryear. Everything the front office has done this offseason reflects a commitment to changing the narrative, part of which, unfortunately, is being owned by the Cheeseheads.

The Bears gave Green Bay a preview of what's to come with Cairo Santos' walk-off field goal to end the season at Lambeau Field in Week 18. That was a cute shade of lipstick to put on a pig of a season, as the Pack went on to the playoffs and the Bears went on to Cancun. Bears fans desperately need this rivalry to turn around. With Jaire Alexander gone and the rest of the division in flux, now feels like the time to make it happen.