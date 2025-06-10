Would Jaire Alexander fix the Cowboys’ biggest defensive flaw?

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the 2025 campaign, an unexpected veteran defensive presence just became available. Jaire Alexander, recently released by the Green Bay Packers, is one of the league’s most talented cornerbacks, but also one of its most injury-prone over the past few years. His rare blend of skill, technique and swagger can reshape a secondary, yet his health is what might keep some teams away.

"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. "His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed. We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."

Jaire Alexander’s strengths as a cornerback

When healthy, Jaire Alexander is a nightmare for opposing receivers. The two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro has proven himself among the NFL’s elite. For much of his career, Alexander has drawn the top assignment weekly and often won those battles.

Key career stats:

• 287 tackles (241 solo)

• 12 interceptions (one returned for a TD)

• 70 passes defensed

• 3 forced fumbles

His man-to-man skills are his calling card. One matchup in 2022 against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson stands out as Alexander held one of the league’s best to just one catch for 15 yards. Alexander plays with confidence, excels in tight coverage, has quick feet and top-end speed that allows him to mirror the NFL’s elite.

Concerns surrounding Alexander: Injuries and availability

Talent aside, Alexander’s health is a major red flag. Since 2021, he’s played just 34 of a possible 68 regular season games. Alexander has suited up for double-digit games in just one season (2022) since ’21. He’s spent time on injured reserve with back, shoulder, and knee injuries, plus a groin issue that cost him time in 2024.

While great when he’s on the field, Alexander has missed 20 games over the past two seasons playing in just seven in both ’23 & ’24. One of those games during the ’23 campaign was , not an injury, although the result was the same. He remained unavailable. In ’21, he played the first four weeks of the season then missed the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

For a Cowboys secondary already without Trevon Diggs for part of last year and asking a lot from DaRon Bland, taking on another injury risk could be a gamble. If Alexander isn’t available, the Cowboys could end up scrambling for depth again late in the season.

Fit with Cowboys’ secondary

Dallas has clear needs at cornerback but also a few bright spots. Trevon Diggs’ recovery is on track and DaRon Bland emerged as a legitimate playmaker. Still, with question marks after their top two cornerbacks, Alexander could fill a gap, if he’s on the field, especially following the departure of Jourdan Lewis earlier this offseason.

He’s versatile enough to play inside or out, giving Matt Eberflus (depending on the scheme) a valuable chess piece. However, chemistry matters and the Cowboys already have a mix of veterans and young players fighting for reps. Integrating Alexander would require balancing his aggressive style with team culture and his ability to stay healthy.

Weighing the financials of signing Alexander

Alexander’s Packers contract extension (four years, $84 million) made him one of the highest-paid corners. He balked at a pay cut this spring, prompting Green Bay to release him and absorb a reduced cap hit ($7.5 million post-June 1). He was set to earn $16.15 million in 2025.

Any team signing him, including Dallas, must weigh the price tag. Alexander’s camp will likely push for significant money, but injury history may force him to accept a short-term, incentive-laden deal. The Cowboys could find a way to take a flyer on Alexander but also need to pay key players like Micah Parsons soon. Overcommitting resources to a risky player could close other doors.

Potential risk vs. reward for Dallas

The upside is obvious. If Alexander stays healthy, Dallas could field one of the NFL’s top cornerback trios, elevating their defense to championship level. The downside is just as clear. Another injury setback and Dallas could be right back in the same spot as late last season. Thin at the corner position and scrambling for answers.

Signing Alexander would signal an aggressive Super Bowl push, but the Cowboys must protect themselves. The smartest route may be a one-year deal with performance incentives. That way, the Cowboys harness Alexander’s ability without tying up future cap space or risking long-term roster flexibility.