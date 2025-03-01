Jaire Alexander’s looming Packers exit could lead to reunion to replace him

Signs point toward a breakup between star cornerback Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers. The team has explored the possibility of trading him, though an outright post-June 1 release is arguably a savvier move. Regardless, a parting of ways is ostensibly imminent.

Subsequently, replacing Alexander's presence in the secondary will be a priority for the Packers this offseason (assuming they move on). Conveniently, the 2025 free-agent corner class is filled with intriguing options, one of which has pre-existing ties to Green Bay: Rasul Douglas.

Douglas is slated to hit the open market this spring after two years with the Buffalo Bills. In 2023, the Packers sent him to the five-time reigning AFC East champions as part of a midseason swap. And amid speculation surrounding Alexander's looming departure, ESPN's Aaron Schatz projects the veteran defensive back to return to Green Bay ($).

In what would be a full-circle moment, Schatz cites Douglas' role as an "important part" of Green Bay's stop unit before he was dealt to Buffalo. He also notes how the 29-year-old would seamlessly fit into Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's zone-heavy scheme, considering the Bills operated similarly.

A reunion certainly makes sense, given Douglas' familiarity with the Packers, his skill set aligning with Hafley's approach and Alexander's situation. While he's reportedly open to staying in Buffalo ($), the Bills could "prioritize" fellow cornerback Christian Benford over him. Green Bay makes for a mutually beneficial fallback destination.

Amassing 58 tackles (five for loss), five pass deflections and a forced fumble last season in 15 starts, Douglas had a down year. Pro Football Focus gave him a 59.2 overall grade, good for 132 of 223 qualified players at his position. However, Schatz believes he can "rebound" in the upcoming NFL campaign.

Based on Douglas' track record, it's reasonable to think he can bounce back. Moreover, Alexander isn't the only Green Bay corner who might end up elsewhere this offseason. Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and special-teamer Robert Rochell are soon-to-be unrestricted free agents.