Is Jaire Alexander playing today? Latest Packers injury update and fantasy replacement
By Mark Powell
At his best, Jaire Alexander can stick with any wide receiver in the NFC. As the Green Bay Packers prepare for a vital NFC North rivalry test against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Caleb Williams job just got a whole lot tougher.
The Bears offense has been dreadful of late – so bad, in fact, that Chicago hasn't scored a touchdown in 23 straight drives. That is why they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron earlier this week.
Chicago will get Green Bay's best shot, as Alexander is expected to play on Sunday after testing out his injury pregame.
Is Jaire Alexander playing today against the Chicago Bears?
Alexander will play against the Bears on Sunday, but it's still worth examining the Packers depth behind him. Alexander is dealing with a knee injury, meaning one misstep could cost him dearly. Behind Alexander at the left cornerback position is Corey Ballentine and then Carrington Valentine. CB Robert Rochell was activated off the practice squad thanks to Jordan Morgan's injury.
Thankfully, the Packers competition this Sunday should do them some favors. As mentioned previously in the piece, the Bears offense has fallen apart in the last few weeks, with veterans even pointing the finger at rookie QB Caleb Williams.
Jaire Alexander fantasy football replacements
Obviously, Alexander isn't available as a single player in most leagues. However, the Packers D/ST is owned in most leagues, per ESPN PPR. So, with that in mind, a suitable replacement on Sunday could be the Indianapolis Colts, which rank 12th in total points and face a struggling New York Jets team this week. The Baltimore Ravens have a higher projected point total, but are also one of the worst defenses in football against the pass. If you trust Joe Burrow to have an off game – I would not – perhaps roll with the Los Angeles Chargers defense, if they are available in your league.