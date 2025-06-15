Jaire Alexander prediction would be the Packers worst nightmare come to life

It's been six days since the Green Bay Packers released cornerback Jaire Alexander. Since his release, many teams have expressed their interest in signing the cornerback despite his battle with injuries over the last two seasons.

There are many teams that could take a chance on Alexander to remain healthy for a full season and help with their chances of contending for a Super Bowl.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin predicted in a recent article that the Eagles will sign Alexander to a one-year, $16 million deal. Alexander would be going to his hometown team if the Eagles were to sign him to a contract.

How adding Jaire Alexander helps the Eagles secondary

As if the Eagles' secondary wasn't already good enough with the talents of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, adding a third option with Jaire Alexander would strengthen their secondary heading into the 2025 season.

The Eagles' secondary and defense were one of the main contributors to the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the two-time defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in February. Adding Jaire Alexander to their secondary strengthens the Eagles' chances of defending their NFC and Super Bowl crowns.

The Eagles defense ranked first in the NFL last season in yards allowed, averaging 278.4 yards per game. Now, imagine adding a healthy Alexander to the mix. On paper, the Eagles would be a nightmare to face.

Despite Alexander's recent struggles in his last two seasons with the Packers, a fresh start with a team that he will fit in well with and can compete at a high level will help him improve. Alexander played a total of 14 games in the last two seasons after suffering a torn PCL injury in November that required surgery.

The Packers are among the team with a chance of dethroning the Eagles as NFC Champions. Losing Alexander to a contender like the Eagles hurts their chances of achieving their goal of becoming conference champions. It's a case of the rich getting richer.

The Packers drafted Alexander with the 18th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his seven seasons with Green Bay, Alexander has collected 287 tackles, 12 interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.