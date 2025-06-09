Jaire Alexander to the Vikings would be the ultimate NFC North twist

The Green Bay Packers had a big question entering mandatory minicamp this week, and that was the status of top cornerback Jaire Alexander. With the former first-round pick's contract being an issue, the two sides tried exploring a trade and a restructured contract. But on Monday, multiple reports indicated that the Packers were releasing Alexander from his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Alexander presents teams with a need for a top cornerback with the chance to address it, and it's not often that a former Pro Bowler is available this late in the offseason. One team that could stand to add cornerback help, while also sticking it to the Packers, is the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings could gain ultimate win over Packers by signing Jaire Alexander

The Vikings know a thing or two about bringing in former Packers stars. In 2009, the Vikings brought in quarterback Brett Favre, who led the team to the NFC Championship Game that season. Then, last season, the Vikings signed running back Aaron Jones, who ran for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns on 255 carries.

Minnesota, like Green Bay, has high expectations heading into next season. This is a team looking to contend for the Super Bowl, with confidence being placed on second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead the way. The offense is stacked with talent, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson standing out. The defensive line is loaded with Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Greenard. But the cornerback room does leave a lot to be desired.

Byron Murphy Jr. is the top option, who has thrived since joining the team as one of their big free agent signings in 2023. But behind Murphy is Isaiah Rodgers, who bounced back following a 2023 gambling suspension, where he allowed 13 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets with the Eagles in 2024 and won a Super Bowl title, and Mekhi Blackmon, who is coming back from a torn ACL last season.

Yes, Alexander has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his seven-year career, including playing just 14 games total the past two seasons. But, Alexander is still a big-name player that teams should take a chance on. Just two years ago, Alexander played a full season and Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro nods after recording five interceptions, while allowing 49-of-82 targets for 572 yards and two touchdowns.

While the top of the depth chart appears to be fine, this is a team looking to win their first-ever Super Bowl title. The roster is loaded with talent to make a run. Not to mention, the NFC North as a whole is a lot tougher on paper than it was last season. Why wouldn't the Vikings want to make a run at Alexander? Yes, there is the on-field beef with Jefferson over the years, but doesn't time heal all wounds? Plus, this would provide Alexander the opportunity to get some revenge on the Packers for letting him go.