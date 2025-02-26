Jaire Alexander trade rumors: 4 destinations that could come back to haunt Packers

If there's one thing that can be said about Jaire Alexander with certainty is that he's not going to be on the Green Bay Packers. While there has been a persistent buzz that the organization could cut the oft-injured, multi-time Pro Bowler, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Packers have also had trade conversations regarding Alexander and could look to go that route "for the right price" with the cornerback.

Alexander's biggest issue and why the Packers are interested moving on has been his lack of availability due to injuries. When you combine that with his pricey salary, it does make it hard to justify Green Bay letting him stick around when moving or cutting him could save the club roughly $17 million as a post-June 1 move.

At the same time, though, Alexander is still only 28 years old and, when healthy, still looks the part of one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Subsequently, trading him could be something that Brian Gutekunst and the front office come to regret — and that also tortures the fan base to some degree — if he goes elsewhere, stays healthy, and continues to be a high-level player once again.

That, however, would hurt worse at some stops than others. Alexander ending up on any of these four teams would be a tough pill for the Packers to swallow if the corner shines in his new home.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

While the Kansas City Chiefs may not be in the same conference as the Packers and are also coming off of a demoralizing Super Bowl loss, the franchise remains the boogeyman for the rest of the NFL. Regardless of conference, division, rivalry or anything of the sort, the league runs through the Chiefs, which is fair coming off of three straight Super Bowl appearances.

But the Chiefs also happen to be in apparent need of some secondary help, a need that Alexander would obviously fill. Pairing the 28-year-old with young Trent McDuffie on the outside could work wonders as the cornerback room searched for answers throughout the year after Kansas City was forced to part ways with L'Jarius Sneed last offseason.

If the deal is right for the Packers and they don't have to cut Alexander for nothing in return, Gutekunst and Co. would be foolish not to make the trade. However, if he ended up in Kansas City and helped the Chiefs keep their Super Bowl destiny alive year after year, that certainly wouldn't be great for the vibes in Green Bay.

3. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons aren't in the NFC North but the current state of the organization as a potential NFC up-and-comer as a whole could certainly be of note when it comes to the Packers. With Michael Penix Jr. set to take the reins, the Falcons roster is set up for them to potentially make a big jump up and be a fringe contender, which is not a space dissimmilar from where Green Bay has been in the past couple of seasons.

That's relevant because, well, the Falcons also happen to need some secondary help. A.J. Terrell is a star but Atlanta has been trying to find an answer on the outside opposite him. With Mike Hughes set for free agency, they'll try again this offseason, and they could be motivated to roll the dice on the health of Alexander. That's certainly something that head coach and former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris would be interested in, I'd bet.

Given that Atlanta feels on the cusp of leaping into the tier of contenders alongside the Packers, there's a non-zero chance that Alexander could be a piece that would help them get there. Subsequently, though, that could also mean Green Bay gives the Falcons the ammo needed to be another threat to the Pack in the NFC. Talk about a catch-22 in this situation.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Much like with the Chiefs, Green Bay doesn't have to worry about the Pittsburgh Steelers being an in-conference foe. At the same time, though, the Steelers are also in a situation wherein they could really make things awkward for Packers fans, including Alexander.

Starting with the veteran cornerback at the heart of this discussion, the Steelers need him in the worst way. While so much is made of their needs at quarterback and receiver, the secondary is lackluster. Not only did Joey Porter Jr. show some signs of regression this past season, but the rest of the group was a bit patchwork around him and could now lose Donte Jackson to free agency. Even if the health factor is a risk, it's one that'd be well worth it for Pittsburgh in their current state.

Beyond that, though, there's also a non-zero chance that the Steelers could end up with both Alexander and Aaron Rodgers on the roster for the 2025 season. Quarterback is anything but settled right now in the Steel City and, with Rodgers' prospects at a minimum, it would make sense for the veteran to come in and try and stabilize things. And if that were to all work as planned, it'd definitely be awkward for the Packers to look at their former quarterback and corner being at the center of the picture for another possible contender.

1. Minnesota Vikings

I'm not naive enough to think that the Packers wouldn't have to get a trade package that's too good to refuse in order for them to send Jaire Alexander to their bitter rival, the Minnesota Vikings. Hell, it might actually take an act of divine intervention for that to take place given the bad blood between these two organizations historically. Yet, you can't rule out the possibility that Minnesota would make such an offer.

Without having re-signed anyone to this point, the Vikings secondary is barren. Specifically, their key starters from last year, Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore, are pending free agents. While I firmly believe that they'll make a big push to retain Murphy, though, that still leaves some question marks in terms of replacing Gilmore. Alexander, meanwhile, could be the right remedy to that, especially if the Vikings believe they can do a better job of helping him stay on the field.

Alexander and Murphy, when healthy, would form one of the NFL's best corner duos under Brian Flores. Furthermore, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a propensity for wheeling and dealing and could be just bold enough to call the Packers about making such a trade. Maybe this actually only a possibility if Green Bay releases Alexander but, also, maybe not.