Jake Cousins setback makes Yankees' top trade deadline priority even more obvious

The New York Yankees got frustrating news on Tuesday, as Jake Cousins was pulled off his rehab assignment after "feeling something" in his elbow (according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce). We don't have any news other than his elbow discomfort, but chances are, this setback will keep him out of action for a while. That reality should make it abundantly clear, if it wasn't already, that the Yankees need at least a couple of relievers at this year's MLB trade deadline.

Jake Cousins has been pulled off his rehab assignment after feeling something in his elbow, per Boone. Meeting with Dr. Chris Ahmad today to figure out what’s going on. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 10, 2025

Cousins has missed the entire season thus far with a right elbow flexor strain. He embarked on a rehab assignment in early June, and the Yankees hoped to get him back sometime within the next couple of weeks at the latest. But now, it's anyone's best guess as to when he might be able to pitch for New York again.

Counting on Cousins to play a meaningful role in the bullpen this season wouldn't be smart at this point. Adding to that the fact that the Yankees were already in need of bullpen help, and you have a major weakness that must be addressed at the deadline with not just one but multiple arms.

Jake Cousins' setback should force Yankees into being extremely active in reliever market

Cousins is far from a big name, but he was one of Matt Blake's big success stories last season. He posted a 2.37 ERA in 37 appearances and 38 innings of work in the regular season, and he made six appearances in the postseason, three of which came in the World Series. When he was healthy, he was a pitcher Aaron Boone trusted to get big outs.

The Yankees have some quality arms in their bullpen, even without Cousins, but Boone's circle of trust is not very large right now, especially with Luke Weaver also sidelined with injury. Devin Williams is their current closer, but he's had his ups and downs. Other reliable arms include Mark Leiter Jr., Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill. Guys like Jonathan Loaisiga and Ian Hamilton have been useful in the past, but haven't looked sharp this season.

Even with Weaver and Cousins in the mix, the Yankees could've used an arm. Weaver will be back, but with Cousins' status very up in the air, the Yankees must look into acquiring multiple relievers before August. Fortunately, as is the case every year, the reliever market should have several intriguing additions available.

Yankees will have many relievers to choose from

If the Yankees decide they need another high-leverage arm, they can look in their division and inquire about guys like Felix Bautista and even a reunion with Aroldis Chapman. They can also look at the National League and consider names like Kyle Finnegan, David Bednar and Dennis Santana.

While a high-end arm would be preferred, the Yankees don't have to take a big swing. They can simply add depth, and trading for a guy like Jake Bird and/or Shelby Miller could help exponentially. The Yankees simply need to expand Boone's circle of trust, and they don't need the best of the best to do that.

Regardless of which tier the Yankees prioritize, New York must be active, and they should consider making a trade sooner rather than later given the state of their bullpen. Hopefully, Brian Cashman is ready to get a deal or two done.