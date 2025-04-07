Jalen Brunson is back but the Knicks are still a question mark

After a 15-game absence, Jalen Brunson returned to the Knicks' lineup Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. It almost felt like a fever dream — fans had watched their team battle for a month without their star point guard, their captain, and one of the best to ever wear a Knicks uniform.

Brunson finished with just 15 points, showing clear signs of rust. He shot 3-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3, a reminder that getting back into rhythm will take time. Still, returning against a struggling Suns team — ranked 27th in defensive rating — offered a soft landing spot.

The Knicks took care of business, beating Phoenix 112–98 behind another dominant night from OG Anunoby, who poured in 32 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including six 3s. Whether it was a step-back 3 that had fans out of their seats or a 360 dunk to seal it late, Anunoby showed no signs of slowing down with Brunson back on the floor. Any concern about a dip in his production quickly vanished, securing his now 10th straight game of 20+ points.

Credit to the Suns — they made a late push. A 19-point fourth-quarter deficit shrank to just five with 3:12 remaining. But when the Knicks needed someone to shut the door, Brunson stepped up. He drained a three with 1:44 left to put New York back up by 10, reminding everyone why he wears the captain’s badge.

The win wasn’t just about Brunson’s return — it was the first time all season the Knicks were at full strength. Mitchell Robinson suited up for the second game of a back-to-back. Miles McBride came off the bench after missing eight games with a groin injury. Cameron Payne logged his second straight appearance following Saturday’s blowout win over the Hawks.

For Knicks fans, seeing the full rotation finally take shape felt surreal. Even though the bench contributed just 17 points, the big story was health. The long-standing questions about rest and injuries seemed to evaporate in a single night. With a fully loaded roster, New York notched their 50th win of the season — something they haven’t done in back-to-back seasons in 30 years.

Just four games remain in the regular season, including key matchups against familiar foes: the Celtics and Cavaliers. Both teams have owned the Knicks this season, but those games could serve as a tone-setter heading into what might be a playoff rematch.