Jalen Brunson’s foul baiting just got him roasted by NBA fans

Jalen Brunson dropped 37 points in Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. But that wasn't why he was the main character on social media on Monday night.
If you saw "foul baiting" trending on X, Brunson is to blame. Let's just say NBA fans on social media were not fans of his antics.
The most egregious offense came in the most critical period of the game. With under two minutes to play, Brunson baited his way to a foul on a three-point attempt. Then he had the audacity to celebrate as though he's sunk a triple himself.
Nobody likes that foul. Nobody wants that foul called. The NBA was supposed to get rid of that foul. Brunson got it anyway. The refs gave him even more than that.
Even NBA fans who like or want to like Brunson had enough while watching Game 2.
The haters had their say too, enjoying the fact that Brunson missed the third of his three free throws and then missed his last three attempts.
For some fans, it was karma in action when Dennis Schröder, who had 20 points off the bench, nailed a three from the corner with 55 seconds left to put the Pistons back ahead for good.
There are only a few things that truly unite NBA Twitter. Brunson brought everyone together.
Brunson led all players with 37 points and seven assists. He was 12-of-27 from the floor and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc. He was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe, shooting one fewer free throw than Cade Cunningham.
The Pistons star finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Unlike in the first game of the series, he and Schröder avoided a total fourth quarter meltdown.
The Knicks didn't get the same output in Game 2 from Karl Anthony Towns as they got in Game 1. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has to make sure that isn't the case in Game 3.