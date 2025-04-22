Jalen Brunson’s foul baiting just got him roasted by NBA fans

Jalen Brunson dropped 37 points in Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. But that wasn't why he was the main character on social media on Monday night.

If you saw "foul baiting" trending on X, Brunson is to blame. Let's just say NBA fans on social media were not fans of his antics.

Brunson gets away with anything 🥶



All time flop menace 😭 pic.twitter.com/0cRj58m6lG — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 22, 2025

The most egregious offense came in the most critical period of the game. With under two minutes to play, Brunson baited his way to a foul on a three-point attempt. Then he had the audacity to celebrate as though he's sunk a triple himself.

Jaylen Bryson just baited a foul and celebrated… this generation of basketball might be forever ruined💔pic.twitter.com/XvSRFtQ4dy — 𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏’𝒔 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒓 (@Tatums0Burner) April 22, 2025

Nobody likes that foul. Nobody wants that foul called. The NBA was supposed to get rid of that foul. Brunson got it anyway. The refs gave him even more than that.

How many times did Jalen Brunson flop tonight? pic.twitter.com/axnObQpmtt — Skunk Factory (@skankyskunk47) April 22, 2025

How many times did Brunson flop in the fourth quarter? pic.twitter.com/OqGS8Jj6Nb — Mitch Sexton (@UTN2722) April 22, 2025

Jalen Brunson practicing his foul baiting techniques before the game pic.twitter.com/YHwAvHTVoH — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 22, 2025

Even NBA fans who like or want to like Brunson had enough while watching Game 2.

Brunson has become my least favorite watch in the league. It's a shame because with his skill level he should be one of my favorites, but the referee baiting is never ending. He does something on seemingly every possession on both ends. It's a level beyond even peak Harden. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 22, 2025

It pains me how good Jalen Brunson is at basketball and he resorts to foul baiting like this. It’s so ugly bro I’m appalled — Hamz Talks Hoops (@hamztalkshoops_) April 22, 2025

The haters had their say too, enjoying the fact that Brunson missed the third of his three free throws and then missed his last three attempts.

Jalen Brunson was prolly mad that 3 was wide open so he couldn’t jump into nobody 😂😂 — noah (@snoah313) April 22, 2025

Jalen Brunson without foul baiting pic.twitter.com/kWiDPETwH9 — D€€Z¥ ⓧ (@D0z_M4n_D4rk) April 22, 2025

When Brunson is wide open and can’t foul bait pic.twitter.com/dOZMv0UHbL — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 22, 2025

For some fans, it was karma in action when Dennis Schröder, who had 20 points off the bench, nailed a three from the corner with 55 seconds left to put the Pistons back ahead for good.

The ethical hooper says if you foul bait as bad as Brunson did, Dennis Shroeder will dagger you — kang (@jaycaspiankang) April 22, 2025

Couldn’t even win with a full 4Q of foul baiting to get you back in the game💀#DetroitBasketball https://t.co/b3fdIggA8n pic.twitter.com/BfCAF5tuW7 — FυɛӀɛժ ву мσтσωη (@FueledByMotown) April 22, 2025

Survived Jalen Brunson foul baiting in the clutch https://t.co/7KdMTTO3iU pic.twitter.com/il5tcDiSAh — Cree (@HakarisupremaC) April 22, 2025

There are only a few things that truly unite NBA Twitter. Brunson brought everyone together.

All of nba twitter coming together to hate on Brunson for the nasty foul baiting pic.twitter.com/LoNss8X76t — J.R.🔮 (@RealReppin) April 22, 2025

Brunson led all players with 37 points and seven assists. He was 12-of-27 from the floor and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc. He was 9-of-11 from the charity stripe, shooting one fewer free throw than Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons star finished with 33 points and 12 rebounds. Unlike in the first game of the series, he and Schröder avoided a total fourth quarter meltdown.

The Knicks didn't get the same output in Game 2 from Karl Anthony Towns as they got in Game 1. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has to make sure that isn't the case in Game 3.