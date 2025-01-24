Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns join legendary Knicks company with All-Star starter bids
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have officially been named starters for the 2024 All-Star Game, becoming the only pair of teammates selected this year and achieving a feat for the Knicks that hasn’t been accomplished in nearly 50 years.
Brunson and Towns have achieved a historic milestone for the New York Knicks, becoming the first duo since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975 to start together in an All-Star game.
Brunson, leading the Knicks with a team-high 26.0 points per game and a career-best 7.3 assists, has been the engine behind New York’s rise to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Known for his clutch performances, including a 55-point outburst — the highest-scoring game by an Eastern Conference guard this season — Brunson earns his second consecutive All-Star nod after being snubbed as a starter last year.
For Karl-Anthony Towns, this marks his fifth All-Star selection and first as a Knick. Averaging 25.1 points and 13.9 rebounds while shooting at career-best efficiency from the field and beyond the arc, Towns is solidifying himself as an MVP candidate and the ultimate big man the team traded for this past offseason. Despite playing through a thumb injury, Towns has vowed to push through as the Knicks eye a deep postseason run.
Knicks' rise validated by All-Star recognition for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Antony Towns
This recognition reflects a resurgence for the Knicks, who have not had multiple All-Star starters since the 1970s. While Brunson and Julius Randle represented the team in last year’s game, injuries limited Randle's participation. The last time two Knicks logged minutes in an All-Star game was 2013, with Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler.
As fans eagerly await the announcement of All-Star reserves on Jan. 30, speculation surrounds the possibility of teammates Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Josh Hart joining the roster. Knicks fans have much to celebrate, as the franchise continues its return to prominence as a top team league-wide.