Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are posting Kobe and Shaq-level numbers a month into the season
When the New York Knicks went out and traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, the vision was clear — pair one of the NBA's most skilled big men with Jalen Brunson, a rising star among guards. The potential was through the roof for a Knick team with championship aspirations. But few could have predicted how quickly the two would mesh together.
Throughout this early part of the 2024-25 season, Brunson and Town have turned heads with their performances, leaving fans to compare the Knicks tandem to another legendary guard–big man duo, notably Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
What makes the comparison even more compelling is the duo's statistical pace. Brunson and Towns are on track to become the first guard-big man combo to average 25 points per game or more since the Lakers greats.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are on a historic pace
It's a fantastic feat and could spell good things for the Knicks.
Shaq and Kobe, easily one of the most dominant duos in NBA history, managed to etch their name into the record books throughout the early 2000s and, as a result, won three NBA championships together.
Meanwhile, roughly close to a quarter of a season together, Brunson and Towns are shining on offense. Both are playing at a historic pace, with Brunson averaging 25.1 points and 7.4. assists per game. Towns is averaging 26.1 points per game on an efficient 53.4 percent from the field.
Though the offense is working they've struggled on defense and the season has not started quite how the Knicks had hoped in the standings — they are 9-7 after falling to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Their offense brilliance suggests that the Knicks could become a significant contender in the Eastern Conference if they find their rhythm.