Jalen Brunson is turning the NBA Playoffs into his personal statement

The New York Knicks have been exceptional in the playoffs so far, defeating the Detroit Pistons in six grueling games before taking two road games at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. Fans aren’t just witnessing what history might one day call a legendary team — they’re seeing something even more special.

There’s one player who’s been the mastermind behind the Knicks' success, and it’s not Mikal Bridges. It’s Jalen Brunson. Despite being labeled “Captain Crunchtime” or “the King of New York,” Brunson is simply delivering masterclass after masterclass. When it’s all said and done, the playoff “MVP” is still up for debate. Jokic? SGA? Ant? What if I told you that none of them have a stronger case than a 6-foot-1 guard out of Villanova.

Jalen Brunson has been the MVP of the NBA Playoffs so far

To truly grasp Brunson’s impact, consider this: he currently ranks second in postseason scoring average among active players and third in assists. He is the only player to rank in the top three for both categories among active players, all while remaining outside the top five in turnovers. But it’s not just the stats that matter — it’s the intangibles.

The Knicks have won every single road game so far in the playoffs, all by three points or fewer — an NBA record. In clutch time (the last five minutes of a game within five points), New York has outscored Boston 28-12. Under those same conditions, Jalen Brunson has outscored the Celtics on his own, 14-12. In their 20-point Game 2 comeback, Brunson matched the Celtics’ point total in the final two and a half minutes, while Boston only scored as many points in the last eight and a half minutes of the fourth quarter.

And that doesn’t even account for his accomplishments in round one. Jalen Brunson averaged 31.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in six games, including the game-winning shot in Game 6 that not only gave New York the lead but sealed the win over Detroit. Analysts doubted whether Brunson would be the best player, or even the best point guard, on the court — but he proved them wrong on the biggest stage.

Brunson isn’t just built for one-off performances; he’s excelled in big moments throughout his career. Winning two national championships at Villanova taught him that adversity is the key to success. Helping the Dallas Mavericks reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022 wasn’t just luck — it was understanding the pressures of playing against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Now, he’s leading the Knicks to their third consecutive second-round appearance and is just two wins away from guiding New York to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Whatever the Knicks achieve moving forward, Brunson has already secured MVP status in the eyes of the fans. The next step? Becoming the MVP for his team, his father, and most importantly, for himself.