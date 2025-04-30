Jalen Brunson played right into the Pistons' hands in Knicks' ugly Game 5 loss

For the second straight season, the New York Knicks failed to close out Game 5 of a first-round playoff series — this time in a 106–103 loss to the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

In a contest that, frankly, felt like it needed tighter officiating — especially after a blatantly missed foul call at the end of Game 4 — both teams entered knowing one thing: Toughness would win the night. That theme has defined the entire series, brewing bad blood not just between fan bases, but between the players on the court.

At the opening tip, both teams seemed ready for a bruising battle. But what was expected to be a physical slugfest turned into something less recognizable as playoff basketball. The Pistons once again ran into early foul trouble, while the Knicks jumped at the opportunity — Mitchell Robinson grabbed seven first-quarter rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Still, momentum can vanish quickly.

Despite holding a 3–1 lead, the Knicks collapsed in front of their home crowd. They fell into the exact traps the Pistons had set for themselves throughout the first four games: early fouls, poor shot selection and defensive breakdowns. Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges each picked up two early fouls, forcing them to play less aggressively on both ends. Jalen Brunson, usually Mr. Clutch, ended the half with just three points, while Karl-Anthony Towns was a shell of his Game 2 self.

It’s no secret that the Knicks stayed competitive throughout the game — but once again found themselves digging out of a hole they’d dug themselves into. Game 5 was expected to be a moment of closure for fans and for the city. Instead, it became a missed opportunity.

What went wrong for Knicks in Game 5 loss?

Let’s call it what it was: Jalen Brunson disappeared when the team needed him most.

After knocking down a jumper with 7:45 left in the third quarter and mouthing “Oh my God” as it dropped, it seemed like his confidence had finally clicked. But maybe it came a little too late. Just 60 seconds later, he argued a missed call with the officials and picked up a technical foul — handing Detroit free points in a game decided by three.

In a series where Detroit has often let its emotions get the best of it, it was the Knicks’ captain who finally boiled over.

Looking elsewhere for help, there weren’t many answers.

Towns shot 5-for-14

Miles McBride went 2-for-7

Possession after possession, New York settled for contact hunting instead of clean execution

The truth? When Brunson’s cold, so are the Knicks. And when he’s hot, New York follows. That was everything but apparent in the closing minutes when both he and Josh Hart limped to the bench, hoping injuries wouldn't get the best of their performance. But if he struggles, who’s ready to carry the load?

A bright spot: Mitchell Robinson

If there’s one silver lining, it was Robinson’s breakout performance. In just 23 minutes, he posted 13 points, 11 rebounds (eight offensive), and finally looked like the impact player fans have been waiting for since his return from injury.

He may not be flashy or finesse-driven, but when called upon, Robinson got the job done.

A pattern that needs fixing

This wasn’t a one-off collapse. The Knicks have now been outscored in the third quarter in every game of the series. Fans have been clamoring for adjustments, and Tom Thibodeau has stubbornly stuck to his script — even as it backfires time and time again.

All credit to the Pistons:

They held onto their coach’s challenge instead of burning it early

Cade Cunningham used his size to dominate: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Ausar Thompson, despite foul trouble, finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds

Tobias Harris, logging a team-high 43 minutes, added 17 points on 3-for-5 shooting from three

Those aren’t just lucky numbers. Those are players adapting to survive.

Now the Knicks are heading back to Detroit —a familiar position they faced last season when they closed out the 76ers on the road in Game 6.

The venue changes. The pressure rises. And the stakes couldn’t be clearer.