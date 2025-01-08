Jalen Brunson gives props to potential Coach of the Year after bizarre Knicks loss
The Orlando Magic has been a revelation this season. Despite dealing with numerous injuries, they managed to hang on and remain competitive under the leadership of head coach Jamahl Mosley.
Star forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have both been sidelined indefinitely and rotational big man Mo Wagner is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL injury. In addition, Jalen Suggs missed Monday's game due to back spasm,s and yet the Magic have still found ways to remain competitive,
Following their 103-94 win over the New York Knicks, point guard Jalen Brunson credited Mosley with the Magic's resilience and toughness this season.
"Regardless of who they have out, they have a coach that prides himself on physicality, & defense, & being tough. That’s just who he is," Brunson said.
The Magic have found the right head coach to lead the franchise
It's a major compliment from one of the league's best point guards. Based on their performance, the Magic has found the right head coach to lead the franchise. Mosley has quickly turned the team around, going from a perennial lottery team to a top team in the Eastern Conference.
Mosley joined the Magic in 2021 and the team has improved each season under his leadership. Last year, they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They have shown steady progress this year and seem poised to make the playoffs again. Mosley may also be a favorite to take home the Coach of the Year.
Jalen Suggs, backup guard Cole Anthony, and Tristian DeSilva have all stepped up significantly this season and seem to be thriving under the third-year head coach. They also receive great play from Jonathan Issac, who has continued to be a defensive force for the Magic when needed. It seems the Magic is heading in the right direction and it's all thanks to their talented coach.