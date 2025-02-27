Jalen Brunson's clutch stats might be the one thing that can save the Knicks in the playoffs

If there were any lingering doubts about Jalen Brunson’s ability to perform in the clutch, the New York Knicks' 110-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night erased them completely.

With Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti all unavailable — Hukporti exiting in the second half with a knee injury — the Knicks were forced to get creative to secure a win. Despite blowing a 19-point lead and trailing by four in the final three minutes, Tom Thibodeau’s squad found an answer when it mattered most.

And as he has all season, Brunson stepped up when it counted.

Jalen Brunson: The NBA’s most clutch player?

The numbers don’t lie: Brunson leads the league in clutch-time production.

1st in field goals made (37) in clutch situations

1st in clutch points per game (5.5)

2nd in clutch field-goal percentage (51.4%)

14-7 record in clutch games (2nd-best in the NBA)

Simply put, when the Knicks need a game-saving bucket, Brunson delivers.

Despite limited offensive contributions from the rest of the roster, he scored 12 of the team’s 14 clutch-time points, silencing the 76ers’ comeback attempt. Madison Square Garden’s 18,000 fans weren’t surprised — they’ve seen this story before.

But while Brunson carried the Knicks in crunch time, the team’s ongoing scoring struggles remain a concern. Josh Hart and OG Anunoby have been inconsistent offensively, and Mikal Bridges had been in a brutal slump throughout February. However, Bridges finally broke through against Philly, dropping 28 points on 66 percent shooting — a performance that could be a turning point in his season.

If the Knicks are serious about making a deep playoff push, they can’t rely solely on Brunson in close games. Bridges regaining his scoring touch is critical moving forward.

Can the Knicks compete with the East’s best?

The biggest question surrounding New York isn’t their ability to win close games — it’s whether they can compete with the league’s elite.

So far, the answer has been no. The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have dominated them, raising concerns about whether the Knicks can truly hang with the East’s top-tier teams in a seven-game series. While injuries have undoubtedly played a role in those struggles, Brunson might be their only path to breaking through.

With 20 games of 30+ points this season, he’s shown he can single-handedly carry the offense — but is that enough? The Knicks' first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years may rest on how many clutch performances Brunson has left in the tank.