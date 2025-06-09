Was the Jalen Brunson signing the biggest offseason move in Knicks history?

If the NBA offseason has taught us anything, it's this — expect the unexpected

Yes, in-season trades can shake up the standings and introduce new storylines in a horse race to the finish line. But the true turning point for most franchises lies in how they respond once the blueprint for the following year is set.

For the New York Knicks, it often feels like they’ve never had a consistent offseason blueprint to begin with. Failed attempts to re-sign young talent after their rookie deals, a revolving door of head coaches, and the chaos of the 2019 offseason — it’s safe to say Knicks fans have endured more confusion than celebration when summer rolls around.

That said, not every move has been a misstep. Despite the turbulence, New York has made some franchise-defining decisions that shaped its legacy — from hidden-gem signings to generational talents.

Here are the three biggest offseason moves in New York Knicks history:

3. Signing John Starks — 1990

One of the most underrated Knicks to ever wear the jersey, John Starks arrived in New York and quickly became a symbol of grit and passion in the 1990s.

After an underwhelming rookie year with the Golden State Warriors, Starks found his way onto the Knicks roster by sheer chance. During training camp, he attempted to dunk on Patrick Ewing in practice — and Ewing injured him mid-air. Due to league rules, the Knicks were forced to hold onto Starks until he recovered. By the time he was healthy, the deadline to release him had passed, and he earned a permanent spot on the roster.

The rest is history.

Starks went on to play eight seasons with the Knicks, becoming an All-Star in 1994 and Sixth Man of the Year in 1997. He was Ewing’s right-hand man during the Knicks' run to the 1994 NBA Finals, where they narrowly lost to the Houston Rockets. Starks remains the franchise’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (982) — a record that still stands.

2. The captain has arrived — Drafting Willis Reed, 1964

In the 1964 NBA Draft, the Knicks selected Willis Reed, a 6-foot-10 big man out of Grambling State University, with the hope he could make an immediate impact.

He did more than that.

Reed won Rookie of the Year, then entered a dominant five-year prime from 1967 to 1972, averaging 20+ points per game each season. His 1969–70 campaign remains one of the most legendary in NBA history — he became the first player to win Regular Season MVP, All-Star MVP, and Finals MVP in the same season, all while leading New York to its first NBA title.

And of course, there’s that moment: limping out of the tunnel for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, lifting the spirits of an entire city.

Whether remembered as a fierce competitor or simply a man who did his job with honor, Willis Reed’s legacy as a Knick is eternal.

1. Acquiring Jalen Brunson — 2022

I’ll never forget the headlines when the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal in 2022.

“He’s too small.”

“He’s unproven.”

“What are the Knicks thinking?”

Fresh off a disappointing 2021 season, the Knicks were desperate for change. They hadn’t had a true point guard since Charlie Ward, and Brunson — a scrappy, overlooked talent from Villanova — had only begun to show his potential in Dallas.

Since arriving in New York, he has delivered on every level:

Averaged 26.4 points per game over three seasons

Led the team to at least the second round of the playoffs each year

Earned All-NBA Second Team, Top 5 MVP voting, and All-Star honors in 2024

Guided the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000

Became the first true leader and face of the franchise since Carmelo Anthony

Brunson hasn’t just brought back the electricity of the 1990s Knicks — he’s reignited the soul of the franchise. He’s tough, humble, and relentless. He’s the kind of player that defines a generation.

Now, there’s only one thing left to do — something Knicks fans haven’t seen since 1973:

Win an NBA Championship.