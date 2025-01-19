Scary Jalen Hurts injury update exposes idiotic Eagles decision for playoff game
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurt is unlikely to miss much time in the team's Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. As is the case with most starting quarterbacks, it would take a concussion or worse to knock Hurts out of the game when his team needs him most.
Hurts has taken a few licks against the Rams, some of which forced him into the medical tent to meet with the Eagles trainers. Thankfully, he didn't miss much time.
That replay wasn't kind to Mahomes leg, which was forced underneath him. The Oklahoma product has been working on his knee in the aftermath of the hit.
Jalen Hurt injury update: Eagles QB depth chart is compromised
While Hurts is good to go, if he were to injure himself again, Kenny Pickett would likely be inserted into the game, even if only on a short-term basis. The problem with Pickett, however, is that he is dealing with an injury of his own.
The Eagles – for reasons I don't quite understand – did not dress third-string quarterback Tanner McKee. While McKee and Pickett have their flaws, both are better than starting a player from a different position at QB, as the Denver Broncos found out the hard way several years ago with Kendall Hinton.
Even when healthy, Pickett has his limits. The former Pitt quarterback has proven to be nothing more than a game manager at best, and if Hurts is able to survive this game against Los Angeles, the Eagles will hope he is good to go against the Washington Commanders.
McKee was a promising rookie who showcased his skillset in the preseason, and even pushed Pickett for the backup job.
Eagles player
Position
Jalen Hurts
QB
Kenny Pickett
QB
Tanner McKee (inactive)
QB
All Nick Sirianni had to do was ask the San Francisco 49ers what happens when you don't dress a third quarterback.