Jalen Hurts update on injury status will have Eagles fans on alert
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia Eagles fans should feel good after seeing the team punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. However, a second-half knee injury to franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Divisional Round ostensibly dampens the mood.
Hurts took a nasty-looking sack late in the third quarter of Philadelphia's 28-22 second-round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He was bent back awkwardly while being taken to the ground by a pair of defenders. It was the type of hit that could sideline a player under normal circumstances, and his ominous postgame comments raised concerns even further.
Speaking with NBC Sports' Melissa Stark following the win against the Rams, Hurts was unsure about the severity of the lower-leg ailment.
"I don't know if I can answer right now ... [but] I finished the game," the signal-caller stated on a national broadcast.
Addressing the media afterward, a positive development in itself, Hurts was optimistic about his health. The two-time Pro Bowler told reporters he "expects" to play in Philadelphia's conference title clash with the Washington Commanders (h/t The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane).
Hearing Hurts declare himself good to go should allow the Philadelphia faithful to exhale a sigh of relief. Nonetheless, he was visibly compromised versus the Rams upon returning from the medical tent with a knee brace, which spoils the mood.
Almost immediately after getting evaluated and checking back into the contest, Hurts was swallowed up by veteran defensive tackle Neville Gallimore for a safety. His lack of mobility quickly became crystal clear, and it nearly cost the Eagles the ballgame.
Nevertheless, as Hurts notes, he was physically able to close out the match with his teammates. The 26-year-old didn't miss a single snap, an encouraging sign. Consequently, it's hard to envision him sitting out when the Eagles host the Commanders with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.
With a week to recover, all eyes will be on Hurts. The Eagles will presumably manage his practice reps accordingly, though early indications are he'll be available for the squad's high-stakes showdown with the Commanders.