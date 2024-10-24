25-under-25: Jalen Johnson's potential is limitless
By Lior Lampert
Barring the NBA's implementation of the player participation policy, Jalen Johnson likely would've found himself on many Most Improved Player ballots last season. Not only would he have garnered votes, but the Atlanta Hawks forward could've won the award.
Johnson posted career-highs -- by far -- across the boards in 2023-24, his first campaign as a full-time starter. He averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks. Stuffing the stat sheet nightly, the promising young Hawk did so efficiently.
It took time for everything to click for Johnson, but he finally put the pieces together in his third year as a pro. After spending the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2021 draft, doubt presumably crept into the mind of the Atlanta decision-makers. However, patience is a virtue, and the Hawks learned that in the best way possible.
Not only were the Hawks rewarded for their belief in Johnson, but so was he. The 22-year-old was rewarded for his breakout with a massive payday, agreeing to terms on a five-year, $150 million contract extension with Atlanta.
But what clicked for Johnson in Year 3? Is it sustainable, or was it an outlier? Given Atlanta's recent substantial investment in him and his placement on this list, this feels like only the beginning.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Jalen Johnson has all the tools
The foremost thing that pops off the screen when watching Johnson is his intriguing blend of size, strength and athleticism. At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, with a seven-foot wingspan, he's easy to identify on the court, especially given his effortless gliding up and down the hardwood.
Like a gazelle when getting out in transition, someone as big as Johnson shouldn't move as fluidly as he does. Moreover, the well-built wing has a boundless motor, constantly running the floor. Pair that with his frame and strong power game, and you get a dime-dropper like Hawks point guard Trae Young's best friend.
Considering Johnson's a physical specimen, he's fittingly an incredibly bouncy dunker and lob threat. You'd think there were springs underneath the court the way his head clears the rim virtually every slam. Furthermore, the uncanny ability to finish forcefully with either hand is remarkable. Ultimately, it shouldn't shock anyone if the high-flying Hawk eventually wins a Slam Dunk Contest (or multiple).
Clear the runway if you see Johnson going downhill -- he's a locomotive once he gets going, and it's practically impossible to stop him. His knack for getting to the rim is where he thrives offensively. The Glendale, Wisconsin native has solid ball-handling skills, allowing him to attack the basket or create opportunities for teammates as an underrated passer.
Perhaps the most notable addition to Johnson's repertoire is his much-improved three-point shooting. He shot a career-best 35.5 percent on 3.6 attempts per game last season (compared to 28.8 percent on 1.5 attempts per game the year prior). Albeit mostly spot-up jumpers, the substantially increased volume signals he can continue building on the welcomed development.
With defenses having to respect Johnson from beyond the arc, he can maximize his strong suit as a human pogo stick and vertical scorer. It makes staying in front of him unbelievably challenging.
Defensively, Johnson combines marvelous tangible traits with infectiously abundant levels of energy to guard nearly anyone. Thanks to his absurd length, no matchup is daunting for him. He knows how to make the most of the natural tool and excellent conditioning, regular poking at the ball or picking people's pockets.
As a product of Duke University's college basketball program, Johnson is a hard-nosed, two-way, high-IQ player. His lone season at the renowned well-oiled machine under legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski has done wonders and reflects his approach to the game. He's consistently giving maximum effort to find ways to impact winning, regardless of whether that means having the ball (or not).
When crashing the glass, Johnson is a tenacious rebounder. It's a testament to his unyielding drive, toughness and brief time with the Blue Devils. He gobbles up boards whenever they're in the vicinity.
If his rapid growth is any indication, Johnson possesses immense, tantalizing upside. He has all the attributes needed to be a franchise cornerstone and potentially transformative wing. The Hawks surely believe in him, based on his new lucrative long-term pact.
Between Johnson and this year's first overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks hope to have their wing tandem of the future. Nonetheless, the former has already cemented himself as a part of Atlanta's plans.
Jalen Johnson ranked No. 18 on The Step Back's 2024-25 25-under-25, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.