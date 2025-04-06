Jalen Milroe attending NFL Draft should put Steelers fans on edge

In a perfect world, the Pittsburgh Steelers would use their first-round 2025 NFL Draft pick to obtain a new starting quarterback they could build around for years to come. The problem GM Omar Khan and his front office face is that it's hard to find a signal-caller of that quality with the pick they currently own.

Cam Ward is almost certainly going to be the first player taken when the Titans go on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Shedeur Sanders splits opinion among a lot of NFL personnel but he is still favored to be the second quarterback who hears his name called in Round 1.

Sanders could go as high as No. 2 to the Browns but he will almost certainly be selected before Pittsburgh makes their choice at No. 21. That puts the Steelers in a tough spot if they want to use that pick on a quarterback capable of being their starter when Week 1 rolls around.

Absent a big trade that would allow them to move way up the draft board it seems the Steelers will be relegated to rolling the dice on a second-tier prospect. That's why the recent news that former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is planning to attend the draft in person such a relevant piece of news for fans in Pittsburgh.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, per @dpbrugler. It’s a bit of a roll of the dice if he doesn’t go in Round 1, though we’ve seen players return for Day 2 as well. pic.twitter.com/bjjwv9mnp4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 6, 2025

High-profile draft prospect of Milroe's ilk don't often attend the draft unless they are confident they will be selected in the first round. It's not impossible that he would want to accept the NFL's invitation without a first-round guarantee but it could potentially expose him to unwanted media attention. The more likely scenario is that Milroe has been assured he'll be a first-round pick.

Steelers seem even more likely to reach on Jalen Milroe after draft invite

The Steelers are not the only franchise interested in landing a quarterback in Round 1 outside of the top-ranked duo. They are, however, a particularly intriguing stylistic fit for Milroe. His combination of elite arm strength and above-average mobility would fit Mike Tomlin's preference at the position.

The weaknesses in Milroe's games loom as large as his strengths. His mechanics will need to be tightened up at the pro level before he's ready to take meaningful snaps. The Steelers are not a team that's well-positioned to wait for him to get up to speed.

The larger concern about Milroe's ability to transition to the pro game is his lack of accuracy and anticipatory throwing instincts. Pittsburgh might be able to cover up some of those deficiencies with their offensive system but it limits his ceiling at the game's most important position.

Milroe attending the draft should have Steelers fans on edge. If their front office believes he can take them to the playoffs next year they are sorely mistaken.