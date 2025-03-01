Jalen Milroe hand size discrepancy at NFL Combine raises major questions

In the months leading up to the NFL Draft, prospects are put under a microscope. Along with their film, teams and media analysts will dissect nearly every tangible trait in an attempt to determine which players will succeed at the professional level.

In recent years, the media has become overly fixated on the hand sizes of incoming quarterback prospects. The discussion on hand sizes has lingered around for a long time, but particularly came to the forefront when top quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett's hands were measured to be 8.5 inches at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, tied for the third-smallest measurement among all quarterbacks since 2003.

The thought process is that quarterbacks with larger hands have an easier time gripping the ball, which leads to better accuracy and better ball security in inclement weather. That theory is debatable, but it hasn’t stopped the over-analysis of hand sizes.

Combine Conspiracy: Jalen Milroe’s hands magically grew in a few weeks

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s hands were measured at 9⅜ inches at the Combine on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller. The measurement was notable considering Milroe’s hands were measured at 8.75 inches during the 2025 Senior Bowl.

The discrepancy between the two measurements raised some eyebrows, but it’s not the first time a prospect has seen two different measurements. Quarterback Brandon Allen’s hands were measured at 8.5 inches at the 2016 Senior Bowl, but he later had his hands measured at 8⅞ inches during the 2016 Combine. In 2020, Allen told ESPN’s David Fleming that he did hand exercises and used a stretching regimen after the Senior Bowl.

The consensus is that a quarterback’s hands should be a minimum of nine inches, but large hands aren’t exactly a predictor of success. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ hands were measured at 9¼ inches, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s hands were exactly nine inches. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis measured in at 10⅝ inches, the largest hands among all active quarterbacks.

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) February 24, 2020

Milroe’s success will ultimately be determined by his ability to improve as a passer. The 22-year-old is one of the best running quarterbacks in recent history, but there are concerns about his inconsistent ball placement and touch. In his last collegiate season, Milroe threw for 2,844 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while adding 726 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground.