Jalen Milroe leaving early for the NFL Draft may have saved Alabama's National Championship chances

Strictly based on is game, Jalen Milroe remains one of the most polarizing prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft. The two-year starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide has freakish athleticism, described as an elite runner of the football. But despite having the wheels of Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, his passes are howitzer missiles like we saw out of Colin Kaepernick.

With the 2025 NFL Draft happening tonight, Milroe is one of maybe four quarterbacks who could go in the first round. He was invited to Green Bay, Wisconsin to attend the event in-person. That being said, it feels more likely than not that he will end up being a day-two pick like former Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, rather than going in the first round like Miami quarterback Cam Ward will.

Here is what an anonymous AFC coordinator told Tom Pelissero on NFL.com about Milroe's game.

"He's got a fastball that's not very accurate. He doesn't know when to take it off the ball. We heard out of Alabama all the skill [players] would've transferred if he came back. He wants to be known as a pocket quarterback and your best skill is you're frickin' fast."

The fact that one AFC coordinator flat-out said "all the skill [players] would've transferred if he came back" to Alabama is jaw-dropping. It could not have been that bad, right? Not to say Alabama is a serious College Football Playoff National Championship contender, but perhaps one more year of Milroe under center would have removed that entirely from the equation for Kalen DeBoer's program.

Keep in mind that DeBoer needs to make the playoff either this year or next to have any job security.

Jalen Milroe's lack of accuracy could have ruined Alabama Crimson Tide

Look. I am one of the biggest proponents of Milroe's game. I think where he lands matters, but the upside he possesses is too good to grossly overlook. While he may never throw with the timing, touch and anticipation NFL talent evaluators may prefer out of a quarterback, we have seen far less polished players flourish in the league before. It is why I would consider taking a flier on Milroe here.

As far as if Alabama is a serious contender to make the playoff next year, I think their chances have improved coming out of spring practice for three reasons. One, they seem to have found their next starting quarterback in Ty Simpson. Having clarity there is huge moving forward. Two, Alabama supposedly cleaned up in the spring transfer portal window. And three, Tennessee is in rough shape...

With a well-known commodity finally getting his chance to start at Alabama in Simpson, an influx of talent by way of the transfer portal and one of their biggest rivals still somewhat reeling from the Nico Iamaleava debacle, there are worse positions to be in for the Crimson Tide. Right now, I have them somewhere between the 10th and 20th best team in college football, but one that is trending up.

They may only be a fringe playoff team again this upcoming season, but is it addition by subtraction?