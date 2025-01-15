A Giant reach? Jalen Milroe's NFL potential could be squandered in a New York minute
By John Buhler
As it is with everything, where you land matters. Not all franchises are created equally, especially when it comes to the NFL. Although they have won four Super Bowls in their illustrious history, it has been a lot of propping up Eli Manning's proclivity for throwing picks by one dominant defensive line after another. I cannot believe we are about to live in a world where he is a first-ballot hall of famer...
What I am getting at is what have the New York Giants done right year over year in the 21st century? This is the team half of my family roots for, so I get it. However, John Mara's decision to retain Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen wanted me to pull all the hair out of my skull so I could look like Brian Daboll, luscious beard and all. He was a great offensive coordinator but the Giants have ruined his reputation.
So when I saw Dan Brugler of The Athletic tie Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to the New York Football Giants at No. 34 in the second round, I could not help myself, and had to write about it. Only a few weeks ago, I said Milroe would be a great pick for the Giants if Mike Vrabel was their head coach. Well, he is taking over in New England. Milroe is a mega talent, but is still far from a finished product.
Daboll may be able to get the most out of Milroe like he did Josh Allen in Buffalo, but this is New York.
New York Giants aren't the ideal landing spot for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Given the position he plays, I would venture to guess that Milroe will be taken within the first 32 picks of this spring's draft. He may go higher than Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, or he may not. All I know is QB1 and QB2 in this year's draft are Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward in some order. The best Milroe can do is be QB3 this year. Is that still top-32?
Well, if he falls to the Giants at No. 34 in the second round, then he is not. Could a team like the Giants picking near the top of the second round trade up into the back-end of the first to get a player like Milroe? I would not rule that out. However, the team that I really like him to go to would be someone like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Is he not what the team tried to do with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?
Going to an offense that is ground-centric like the Steelers are, one with a fantastic winning culture as is, would be huge for him. While I am not ruling out the possibility that Milroe could just succeed anyway in New York, I would much rather see him go to a team with a better winning tradition right now, preferably one where he does not have to start right away. I like the Los Angeles Rams a ton, too.
The Giants running it back with Daboll and Schoen is the reason why I do not want Milroe to go there.