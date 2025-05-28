Jalen Ramsey hits back at 'false narratives' he fueled

Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins don't look any closer to resolving the offseason drama now than they did months ago. In between, he's posted a photo of a rotting orange on his Instagram, tweeted cryptically a "5..." five days before June 1 and then railed against "false narratives" on social media.

"The false narratives either lame or funny… don’t let it phase you. Wish well & blessings among em all anyways," Ramsey tweeted. "This for anyone who needs it btw. Finish the week strong. love yall forreal."

That's a fairly tame tweet in a vacuum, especially with the NFL rumor mill constantly swirling around Ramsey and many others. However, for Dolphins fans, it will incite a necessary eye roll.

Complaining about narratives is rich when you've been stoking the fires the whole time. If Ramsey wanted the maelstrom to calm down, he could try not posting for awhile. Instead, he's only created more chatter about his trade request and the ensuing negotiations.

Take this tweet...

How else were Dolphins fans supposed to read that "5..." but a countdown to the date at which it will become easier for Miami to trade the defensive back?

And, frankly, there's even less interpretation needed about his draft day Instagram post.

Jalen Ramsey is doing as much spinning as anyone

Whatever false narratives there may be, Ramsey isn't doing a good job of dispelling them. He's only feeding the idea that he's the problem.

He was willing to buy into the Dolphins enough to sign a three-year, $72.3-million extension in September. He found Miami perfectly palatable when it came to becoming the highest-paid cornerback in the league. After one rough season, he completely flipped and has tried to spin his own narrative that its the Dolphins' fault.

Ramsey has been heavily linked to a return to the Rams but even fans in Los Angeles are skeptical about bringing on a 30-year-old making $24.1 million per year.