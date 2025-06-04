Jalen Ramsey may regret leaving Dolphins if this wild trade goes down

It's been nearly two months since the Miami Dolphins and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually agreed to explore trade options; no one's taken the bait. Despite his pedigree, leadership traits and talent, you'd think someone would be willing to take him.

However, the Dolphins can't even fetch more than a mid-to-late-round draft pick or two in hypothetical offers. ESPN's Ben Solak made the highest of four paltry theoretical bids on behalf of the Carolina Panthers for the seven-time Pro Bowler. Knowing this, staying in Miami probably doesn't sound so bad if you're the veteran defensive back.

Jalen Ramsey may prefer Miami after a mock trade lands him with the Panthers

In Solak's scenario, Miami nets a 2026 fourth-rounder from Carolina, a modest albeit uninspiring return that speaks to the lackluster market. The Panthers scrounged together a slightly better package than the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, the latter of which had two mock proposals.

As Solak's colleague Jeremy Fowler mentions, clubs aren't including "premium" assets in these speculative deals because Ramsey has $20.2 million in guaranteed money for 2025. The expensive price tag "has turned off some interested teams," leaving a Panthers squad in a long rebuild as a possible destination.

Jalen Ramsey moving to safety?

Notably, Solak highlights Carolina's glaring need for a safety opposite Tre'Von Moehrig. The only problem with that is Ramsey has been a corner who's matched up against the NFL's best wide receivers weekly throughout his career. Nonetheless, it's a fascinating development, especially coming off the heels of intel from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggesting front offices are viewing the situation similarly.

"The more people I talk to, the more I think Jalen Ramsey’s value now really is as a safety," Breer wrote. "... if you’re bringing him in, leaning into what he still does well and planning on having him as more than a stopgap rental, then safety is likely where his future lies."

Whether Ramsey's open to moving to safety remains unclear. But we wouldn't blame him for shutting the idea down. After all, corners get paid more, something he knows far too well, and he remains productive on the outside. Moreover, a late-career position change marks signs of aging and decline, which is a harsh reality check for a player known for his brute confidence.

Regardless, going from a perennial fringe playoff threat with room for growth in Miami to a Panthers franchise far from contention doesn't seem appealing. Turning 31 in October, a proven commodity and Super Bowl champion of Ramsey's caliber would probably prefer to go out swinging.